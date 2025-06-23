Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 23.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
500 % Kursplus seit Januar. 462 g/t Goldgehalte. Mrd.-Investoren an Bord. Dieser finnische Junior wird heiß!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.06.2025 00:06 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

European Academy of Neurology (EAN) Congress: EAN Congress: Frequent nightmares triple risk of early death and accelerate ageing, major study finds

HELSINKI, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New research presented today at the European Academy of Neurology (EAN) Congress 2025 reveals that frequent nightmares are associated with significantly accelerated biological ageing and a more than threefold increase in the risk of premature death. This study is the first to show that nightmares independently predict faster biological ageing and earlier mortality - even after accounting for other health issues.

Led by Dr Abidemi Otaiku of the UK Dementia Research Institute and Imperial College London, the study analysed data from 2,429 children aged 8 to 10 and 183,012 adults aged 26 to 86 across six long-term population cohorts.

Nightmare frequency in adults was self-reported at the start of the study, with participants followed for up to 19 years. For children, nightmare frequency was reported by their parents at the beginning of the study.

Results showed that adults reporting weekly nightmares were more than three times as likely to die prematurely (before age 70) compared to those who rarely or never experienced nightmares. Children and adults with more frequent nightmares also exhibited faster biological ageing, which accounted for approximately 40% of the heightened mortality risk.

Notably, weekly nightmares were found to be a stronger predictor of premature death than other established risk factors such as smoking, obesity, poor diet, and low physical activity.

"Our sleeping brains cannot distinguish dreams from reality", Dr Otaiku explained. "That's why nightmares often wake us up sweating, gasping for breath, and with our hearts pounding - because our fight-or-flight response has been triggered. This stress reaction can be even more intense than anything we experience while awake."

He continued, "Nightmares lead to prolonged elevations of cortisol, a stress hormone closely linked to faster cellular ageing. For those who frequently experience nightmares, this cumulative stress may significantly impact the ageing process. Additionally, nightmares disrupt both sleep quality and duration, impairing the body's essential overnight cellular restoration and repair. The combined effects of chronic stress and disrupted sleep likely contribute to the accelerated ageing of our cells and bodies."

The association between frequent nightmares and accelerated ageing remained consistent across all ages, sexes, ethnicities, and mental health statuses, indicating a universal effect. Even monthly nightmares were linked to faster ageing and increased mortality compared to rare or no nightmares, emphasising the importance of reducing nightmare frequency across the population.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ean-congress-frequent-nightmares-triple-risk-of-early-death-and-accelerate-ageing-major-study-finds-302484308.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.