Regulatory News:

(BOURSE:MLSEQ)

Further to its announcement of 19 May 2025, Sequa Petroleum N.V. (the "Company") has continued to monitor the situation and has not received any indication that progress towards completion of the Transaction will restart. Despite extensive efforts the Company has not been able to raise new equity capital, and without completion of the Transaction the Company will not be able to maintain a going concern nor pursue its business development strategy. Accordingly, the Company has started to reduce its remaining financial liabilities as required to pursue closure of the Company in compliance with statutory provisions for dissolution of the Company and its subsidiaries, and in a solvent manner. The Company is preparing for an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to be held in the near term to resolve on the dissolution process.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250622167175/en/

Contacts:

info@sequa-petroleum.com