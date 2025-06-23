

New York, NY - June 23, 2025 - ( SeaPRwire ) - As businesses adapt to our digital world, the strategic implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) has become a priority. Shruti Tiwari, a product leader in data science and technology at Dell Technologies, is helping enterprises refine their strategies for AI-driven business transformation. With expertise in AI product management and business strategy, she is introducing technology solutions that improve efficiency and customer experience while maintaining a focus on the broader business impact. With a career spanning over a decade, Tiwari's experience showcases a combination of technical acumen and strategic foresight. Her approach to improving operations is defined by her extensive background in corporate strategy, business transformation and technology adoption. From Strategy to Execution: Modernizing Customer Service through Artificial Intelligence Currently, Shruti Tiwari is driving AI innovation in customer services as an Al Product Manager at Dell Technologies. In this role, she owns the end-to-end vision, strategy and execution for AI/ML powered products, leads a team of data scientists and ML engineers, and collaborates with cross-functional business and technical teams for product delivery. Shruti's work has transformed customer support by streamlining customer interactions and optimizing agent efficiency through AI-driven solutions. One notable project she led is the expansion of an AI intelligence engine that empowers agents and customers to resolve technical inquiries across various channels. Additionally, she spearheaded an initiative to help agents prioritize emails, streamlining support processes and improving response times. Her work created a huge impact by providing intelligent, context-aware and consistent troubleshooting solutions across multiple support channels. Beyond the technical execution, Shruti has been instrumental in aligning AI innovations with Dell's business objectives, developing AI roadmaps, securing executive buy-ins and identifying strategic product opportunities to improve customer self-service penetration. Strategic Influence in AI and Business Transformation Before driving improvements in customer service products, Shruti Tiwari played a key role in shaping Dell's AI strategy. She identified growth opportunities, defined market positioning, and guided long-term plans for technological advancement. Her work included market sizing, competitive analysis and ecosystem research in Generative AI and AI inferencing. She evaluated key players and startups for trends and strategic partnerships, and studied best practices in data management to support company-wide AI transformation. Prior to Dell, Tiwari served as Director of Strategy & Operations at EY-Parthenon, where she advised Fortune 500 companies and private equity clients on organic and inorganic growth strategies and data-driven business transformations. Her strategic insights helped businesses unlock multimillion-dollar revenue and cost saving opportunities, optimize operations and integrate data-driven decision-making. Her work at EY-Parthenon showcased her capacity to analyze market trends, identify opportunities and develop actionable strategies to drive business growth. Her career began at Power Grid, where she leveraged technology to enhance operational efficiency and reliability, sparking her passion for technology-led business transformation. This experience, combined with her tenure at EY-Parthenon, shaped her approach to driving growth, operational excellence and strategic decision-making in AI and emerging technologies. Industry Leadership and Influence Beyond her role at Dell, Shruti Tiwari is a passionate contributor to the broader technology ecosystem, actively shaping the future of AI through mentorship, industry recognition and thought leadership. As a mentor on ADPlist, she provides guidance to aspiring product managers, offering insights on AI product management, career development and navigating the complexities of the tech industry. Her mentorship bridges the gap between technical expertise and strategic execution, empowering the next generation of product leaders. In recognition of her impact, she was named one of ADPlist's Top 10 Mentors, highlighting her dedication to giving back to the community. Tiwari has also served as a judge for several prestigious industry awards, evaluating cutting-edge innovations in automation and digital transformation. Her judging roles include: 2024 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards

2024 Globee Awards for Disruptors

2024 Globee Awards for Technology In addition to mentoring and judging, Tiwari is a recognized thought leader in AI strategy and product management. She actively shares her expertise on platforms like Sharebird, where she engages with the professional community, addressing key questions on AI product management. Her perspectives have also been featured in major publications. In her article for The Guardian, titled VIBES framework: How companies can build a winning AI strategy and why it matters now, she outlines a practical framework for organizations to align AI initiatives with business goals, emphasizing strategic clarity and responsible innovation. What's Next in AI and Business Operations As businesses expand their use of AI, discussions around transparency, ethical deployment and accountability remain central. Shruti Tiwari emphasizes that AI isn't just about doing things faster or more efficiently; it's about unlocking entirely new ways of operating and creating value. Thoughtful implementation must align with business priorities, customer expectations and ethical considerations to drive meaningful impact. Tiwari continues to prioritize solutions that enhance human expertise. As automation becomes more widespread, her work serves as a guide for how companies can adopt technology responsibly while keeping customer needs at the center of their work. With AI-driven technologies advancing rapidly, pushing the boundaries of what's possible, leaders like Shruti Tiwari are shaping how businesses implement and scale solutions. By finding the right balance between automation and personalized service, she is helping companies not just optimize operations, but reimagine how they deliver value and engage with customers in entirely new ways. For media contact, E-mail: shruti.hdr/at/gmail.com or visit her LinkedIn profile 23/06/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

