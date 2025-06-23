Wego Partners with Moroccan National Tourist Office to Unlock Summer Adventures in Morocco for MENA Travelers

DUBAI, UAE, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego, the #1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), is partnering with the Moroccan National Tourist Office (MNTO) to roll out a regional campaign that brings Morocco's unique summer experiences closer to travelers from across the MENA region.

This collaboration aims to inspire a new wave of travel to Morocco, focusing on the country's vibrant cities, coastal escapes, and natural landscapes. Whether it's discovering the colorful streets of Chefchaouen, relaxing along the beaches of Agadir, or exploring the highland trails of the Atlas Mountains, Morocco offers a diverse getaway that caters to a wide range of travel interests.

"We're excited to collaborate with the Moroccan National Tourist Office to broaden the horizons of our users and introduce them to the richness Morocco has to offer," said Mamoun Hmidan, Chief Business Officer at Wego. "Our goal is to make it easier for travelers to find meaningful experiences whether they're looking for adventure, history, or relaxation-through curated content and seamless travel planning."

As part of the campaign, Wego and MNTO will spotlight Morocco's immersive travel offerings where culture and tradition intersect with modern leisure. From exploring artisan markets and architectural gems in Marrakech to tracing local art movements in Rabat and Fez, the country promises enriching experiences across every itinerary.

Mr. Rachid Hamzaoui, Director Middle East & Asia, the Moroccan National Tourist Office, said: "The campaign will feature exclusive destination guides, influencer-curated content, and digital promotions that highlight Morocco as a top summer choice for travelers in the GCC and beyond. With Wego's platform offering real-time comparisons and travel inspiration, discovering Morocco has never been more convenient."

The culinary side of Morocco will also take center stage. With guided features on must-try dishes like couscous, harira, and pastilla, and tips on where to find the best street eats or dine in hidden rooftops, travelers will gain a deeper taste of Moroccan life. Coastal towns such as Essaouira and El Jadida will also be highlighted for their fresh seafood and seaside ambiance.

