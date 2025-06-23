EQS Voting Rights Announcement: BB BIOTECH AG

Disclosure of Shareholdings



23.06.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of Shareholdings



Submited, 18/06/2026 Notification ID: 77b1d1cb-63b3-4b8f-b0f1-bb767e0006e7 Disclosure notification concerning a single investor

Name of listed company



BB Biotech AG

PART 1: PERSON SUBJECT TO REPORTING OBLIGATION Last name, first name, place of residence or company name and head office of the beneficial owner (art. 120 para. 1 FMIA) and/ or of the person who has the discretionary power to exercise the voting rights (art. 120 para. 3 FMIA): Company: Saba Capital Management, L.P City: New York Country: United States of America (the) PART 2: IN CASE OF INDIRECT PARTICIPATION Last name, first name, place of residence or company name and head office of the person/s directly involved PART 3: DATE AND REASON FOR THE REPORTING OBLIGATION Date of the act that creates the obligation to notify: 17.06.2025 Facts and circumstances triggering the obligation to notify (art. 22 para. 1 b FMIO-FINMA): X Acquisition Sale Creation of a group Change in group composition Termination of a group Discretionary exercise of voting rights Securities lending and comparable transactions Exercise, non-exercise or expiration of derivative holdings Granting (writing) of derivative holdings Capital increase Capital reduction Ipso jure transfer or transfer due to a decision by a court or public authority Change in the information subject to the obligation to notify Other





Total of voting rights below 3% If the participation falls below the threshold of 3% (purchase positions and sale positions), no indication in Part 4 or Part 5 is required. Total of voting rights <3% PART 4: PURCHASE POSITIONS PURSUANT TO ART. 14 PARA. 1 A FMIO-FINMA Total of all purchase positions: Total of all equity securities or equity related securities (item 1), number of voting rights that can be exercised at one's own discretion (item 3) and derivative holdings (item 4) Number of voting rights Percentage S1 = [1.1] + [3.1] + [4.1] S2 = [1.2] + [3.2] + [4.2] 1,697,636 3.064%

Basis of calculation (art. 14 para. 2 FMIO-FINMA): total number of voting rights pursuant to the entry in the commercial register (see Central Business Names Index ) or Publication according to art. 115 para. 3 FMIO: 55,400,000

Equity securities or equity related securities Shares Number Voting rights1 Number Percentage2 Registered share 503,638 503,638 0.909%

Total [1.1]

503,638 [1.2]

0.909% Whether exercisable or not Calculated on the basis of the total number of voting rights pursuant to the entry in the commercial register (art. 14 para. 2 FMIO-FINMA) Securities lending and comparable transactions in equity securities Of the equity securities mentioned in item 1 above , the following part is held due to securities lending and comparable transactions (art. 17 FMIO-FINMA):



Shares



Number



Proportion of voting rights

Nature of the

legal transaction Agreed date of return transfer or, if there is a right to choose, whether this applies to the contracting party subject to the obligation to notify or to

the counterparty

Voting rights that can be exercised at one's own discretion The following voting rights were delegated by a third party and can be exercised at one's own discretion. Voting rights Is the person who has full discretionary powers to exercise voting rights directly or indirectly controlled? Yes No Derivative holdings Conversion and share purchase rights (such as call-options according to art. 15 para. 2 a FMIO-FINMA), granted (written) share sale rights and other derivative holdings: Type of rights Number of rights Number of voting rights conferred Security ID number (ISIN) if available or basic terms Number Percentage2 Identity of issuer, subscription ratio, exercise price,

exercise period, exercise type CFD 1,193,998 1,193,998 2.155% CH0038389992

[4.1] [4.2] Total 1,193,998 2.155%

2 Calculated on the basis of the total number of voting rights pursuant to the entry in the commercial register (art. 14 para. 2 FMIO-FINMA) Securities lending and comparable transactions in derivative holdings Of the derivative holdings mentioned in item 4 above , the following part is held due to securities lending and comparable transactions (art. 17 FMIO-FINMA):



Nature of the legal transaction



Number of rights

Number of reported voting

rights



Proportion of voting rights Agreed date of return transfer or, if there is a right to choose, whether this applies to the contracting party subject to the obligation to notify or to

the counterparty



PART 5: SALE POSITIONS PURSUANT TO ART. 14 PARA. 1 B FMIO-FINMA Total of all sale positions:

Basis of calculation (art. 14 para. 2 FMIO-FINMA): total number of voting rights pursuant to the entry in the commercial register (see Central Business Names Index ) or Publication according to art. 115 para. 3 FMIO: 55,400,000 Derivative holdings Share sale rights (such as put-options according to art. 15 para. 2 a FMIO-FINMA), granted (written) conversion and share purchase rights and other derivative holdings: Type of rights Number of rights Number of voting rights conferred Security ID number (ISIN) if available or basic terms Number Percentage2 Identity of issuer, subscription ratio, exercise price,

exercise period, exercise type

Total 2 Calculated on the basis of the total number of voting rights pursuant to the entry in the commercial register (art. 14 para. 2 FMIO-FINMA)



