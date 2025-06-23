EQS Voting Rights Announcement: BB BIOTECH AG
Disclosure of Shareholdings
Disclosure notification concerning a single investor
PART 1: PERSON SUBJECT TO REPORTING OBLIGATION
Last name, first name, place of residence or company name and head office of the beneficial owner (art. 120 para. 1 FMIA) and/ or of the person who has the discretionary power to exercise the voting rights (art. 120 para. 3 FMIA):
Company: Saba Capital Management, L.P
City: New York
Country: United States of America (the)
PART 2: IN CASE OF INDIRECT PARTICIPATION
Last name, first name, place of residence or company name and head office of the person/s directly involved
PART 3: DATE AND REASON FOR THE REPORTING OBLIGATION
Date of the act that creates the obligation to notify: 17.06.2025
Facts and circumstances triggering the obligation to notify (art. 22 para. 1 b FMIO-FINMA):
X Acquisition
Sale
Creation of a group
Change in group composition Termination of a group
Discretionary exercise of voting rights
Securities lending and comparable transactions
Exercise, non-exercise or expiration of derivative holdings
Granting (writing) of derivative holdings
Capital increase
Capital reduction
Ipso jure transfer or transfer due to a decision by a court or public authority
Change in the information subject to the obligation to notify
Other
If the participation falls below the threshold of 3% (purchase positions and sale positions), no indication in Part 4 or Part 5 is required.
Total of voting rights <3%
PART 4: PURCHASE POSITIONS PURSUANT TO ART. 14 PARA. 1 A FMIO-FINMA
Total of all purchase positions:
Total of all equity securities or equity related securities (item 1), number of voting rights that can be exercised at one's own discretion (item 3) and derivative holdings (item 4)
Basis of calculation (art. 14 para. 2 FMIO-FINMA): total number of voting rights pursuant to the entry in the commercial register (see Central Business Names Index) or Publication according to art. 115 para. 3 FMIO:
55,400,000
Of the equity securities mentioned in item 1 above, the following part is held due to securities lending and comparable transactions (art. 17 FMIO-FINMA):
The following voting rights were delegated by a third party and can be exercised at one's own discretion.
Voting rights
Is the person who has full discretionary powers to exercise voting rights directly or indirectly controlled?
Yes No
Conversion and share purchase rights (such as call-options according to art. 15 para. 2 a FMIO-FINMA), granted (written) share sale rights and other derivative holdings:
2 Calculated on the basis of the total number of voting rights pursuant to the entry in the commercial register (art. 14 para. 2 FMIO-FINMA)
Of the derivative holdings mentioned in item 4 above, the following part is held due to securities lending and comparable transactions (art. 17 FMIO-FINMA):
Total of all sale positions:
55,400,000
Derivative holdings
Share sale rights (such as put-options according to art. 15 para. 2 a FMIO-FINMA), granted (written) conversion and share purchase rights and other derivative holdings:
Total
2 Calculated on the basis of the total number of voting rights pursuant to the entry in the commercial register (art. 14 para. 2 FMIO-FINMA)
