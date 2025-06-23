Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.06.2025 07:34 Uhr
GEVORKYAN, a.s.: Readiness for further growth

Readiness for further growth

Strategic decisions of GEVORKYAN, a.s. taken at the General Meeting 20.6.2025 in Bratislava

In line with the long-term growth strategy, the Annual General Meeting gave the Board of Directors a mandate for a potential capital increase over the next five years of up to a maximum of 3 500 000 shares.

The Company is not currently planning to raise capital through a SPO due to unfavorable market conditions and a share price below the IPO price.

The flexibility to raise capital will support strategic opportunities, particularly through acquisitions and the company's participation in major international projects in the European and US arms industry.


Media contact: Monika Erdely, Marketing Manager, marketing@gevorkyan.sk

Warning:

This document in no way constitutes an offer or invitation to sell or buy securities. The information contained in this document is for informational purposes only and we recommend that you contact the above-mentioned representative of GEVORKYAN, a.s. for context and clarification. The public offering of shares in the Czech Republic was made on the basis of a prospectus for the shares prepared pursuant to Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council on prospectuses, which is available on the website of GEVORKYAN, a.s.

Vlkanova, Slovakia - 23 June 2025


