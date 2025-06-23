On June 18, 2025, China Eastern Airlines (CEA) and Auckland Airport signed a cooperation agreement in Shanghai. According to the plan, CEA will launch commercial flights in December 2025 from Shanghai Pudong International Airport to Ministro Pistarini International Airport via Auckland Airport. The signing ceremony was attended by government officials, corporate representatives, and heads from relevant departments.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon highlighted that the new route will enhance global connectivity by linking Auckland with the dynamic economies of Asia and South America. He also announced that New Zealand will implement a visa-free transit policy for Chinese travelers passing through Auckland.

Since the opening of the route to Auckland in 2014, CEA has shown strong growth. Chairman Wang Zhiqing stated that the airline will leverage its Shanghai hub to accelerate the construction of its global route network. The new route will serve as a vital bridge among New Zealand, China, the Asia-Pacific region, and South America, supporting the Belt and Road Initiative.

Auckland Airport expressed satisfaction with the imminent realization of the jointly envisioned New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor". CEA, Auckland Airport's key partner and now the leading carrier on the China-New Zealand route, has maintained steady operations and consistently expanded capacity.

The new service, to be operated twice weekly by Boeing 777, will be the only direct air link between Argentina and China, filling the gap in direct air services between the two nations. The "New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor" shortens travel time by 4-5 hours versus European or North American routes and offers direct flights, while also reducing jet lag-passengers only face a 4-hour time difference when transiting through Auckland, as opposed to 12 hours via traditional Western routes. CEA plans to apply for fifth freedom for this route, enabling passenger and cargo transport in Auckland, boosting economic, trade, and people-to-people exchanges among New Zealand, China, and Argentina. Currently, CEA operates flights from Auckland to both Shanghai Pudong and Hangzhou Xiaoshan. Following the new route launch, CEA will boost New Zealand-China capacity deployment, increasing Auckland-Shanghai flights from 7 to 9 weekly.

Note: The new route remains subject to final regulatory approval.

