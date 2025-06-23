Anzeige
23.06.2025 08:00 Uhr
Bybit P2P Africa Exclusive Giveaway: Thousands of Branded Merchandise and 1,800 USDT in Rewards

DUBAI, UAE, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announced the launch of Bybit P2P Africa Showdown, an exclusive trading challenge for eligible users in Africa. Sharing the passion for P2P trading and promoting financial inclusion, Bybit P2P is committed to serving the unique needs of cryptocurrency enthusiasts on the continent.

The competition features a tiered reward system where participants can unlock increasingly valuable prizes based on their trading volumes. From now until July 19, 2025, the event offers participants the opportunity to win from a 1,800 USDT prize pool while competing for over 2,200 pieces of exclusive Bybit merchandise, including limited edition apparel, tote bags, tumblers and more.

To participate, traders must register for the event and complete a minimum of 50,000 USDT in eligible P2P buy orders during the campaign period. Apart from Bybit-branded merchandises, the top five traders in each currency will also take home extra USDT rewards.

Bybit P2P Africa Exclusive Giveaway: Thousands of Branded Merchandise and 1,800 USDT in Rewards

Bybit P2P contributes to eliminating traditional barriers to the digital asset sphere, and connects buyers and sellers directly via its user-friendly trading platform. It offers enhanced privacy, KYC and security infrastructure, greater control over transaction terms, and access to local payment methods that may not be available through conventional service providers. For African traders, Bybit P2P supports local currency transactions and payment preferences, making digital assets more accessible to users across diverse financial ecosystems.

The event is exclusive for eligible Bybit's P2P users in Africa only. In-scope currencies include: Nigerian Naira (NGN), Kenyan Shilling (KES), Ghanaian Cedi (GHS), West African CFA Franc (XOF), and Central African CFA Franc (XAF). Terms and conditions apply.

Rewards are on a first-come, first-served basis. Restrictions apply. For more benefits and rewards, users may explore Bybit P2P.

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2715533/Bybit_P2P_Africa_Exclusive_Giveaway_Thousands_Branded_Merchandise_1_800.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-p2p-africa-exclusive-giveaway-thousands-of-branded-merchandise-and-1-800-usdt-in-rewards-302487964.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
