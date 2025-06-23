University of Ulster analysis finds installing solar on half of Northern Ireland's would generate 13. 5 TWh per year, however significant gaps between PV generation and demand remain. Government commissioned report recommends introducing new incentives to support rooftop solar. Installing PV on 50% of Northern Ireland rooftops would cover 185% of annual electricity demand, according to an Ulster University report commissioned by the Northern Ireland Executive's Department for the Economy. The authors found installing PV on half of Northern Ireland's roofs would generate around 13. 5 TWh of ...

