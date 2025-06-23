The Sade Solar Initiative will connect a solar array and battery energy storage to an existing microgrid located within the asserted traditional territory of the Liard First Nation. A 2. 85 MW solar power plant combined with battery energy storage is set to be built in Watson Lake, a town in Yukon, Canada's westernmost territory. Groundbreaking of the Sade Solar Initiative took place earlier last week. The project will see the solar-plus-storage array connected to Watson Lake's existing microgrid, which is currently powered by diesel generators. According to a statement from the Canadian government, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...