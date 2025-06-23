Zendure DE GmbH: Zendure's ZENKI-Powered SolarFlow Sets New Standards for Self-Sufficiency This Solstice

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the June 21 summer solstice brings up to 16 hours of daylight, Zendure, a leading EnergyTech innovator, spotlights its SolarFlow Series, advanced photovoltaic and battery storage solutions, empowering households to harness peak sunlight, store surplus energy, and reduce grid reliance amid rising costs and environmental concerns.

Zendure's SolarFlow 800 Pro, the industry's first AI-powered balcony solar storage system, is tailored for tenants and apartment owners. This all-in-one solution integrates a microinverter, hub controller, and a 1,920 Wh battery (expandable to 11.52 kWh). With a low 14 V PV start and a 48V system that minimizes energy losses by 25%, it generates power in low light, supporting up to 2,640 W solar input and over 2,300 kWh annually. Advanced GaN technology achieves 96% charging efficiency, while off-grid modes deliver up to 1,000 W during outages.

For rooftop systems, the SolarFlow 2400 AC offers the industry first AI-powered AC-coupled storage solution. Ideal for time-of-use tariff optimization, it features a 2.88 kWh AB3000X battery (expandable to 17.28 kWh) and bidirectional 800-2,400 W AC power. Third-generation silicon carbide technology ensures 96.5% efficiency, with off-grid modes providing up to 2,400 W for self-sufficiency.

Both systems integrate the ZENKI Home Energy Management System, leveraging AI to analyze consumption, weather, and tariffs from over 700 European providers. ZENKI enables up to 42% energy bill savings through high-precision adjustments (under 3 seconds with 1W accuracy), while its intuitive dashboard empowers users to embrace sustainability and achieve energy independence.

As the longest day of the year reminds us of solar energy's immense potential, Zendure invites households across Europe to take the step toward true energy autonomy. Whether a renter in the city or a homeowner with a rooftop system, the SolarFlow Series together with ZENKI, is your gateway to smarter, cleaner, and more independent living this summer.

About Zendure

Founded in 2017, Zendure is a leading EnergyTech innovator based in the technology centres of Silicon Valley, USA, the Greater Bay Area in China, Japan, and Germany. Zendure's mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy to homes by advancing the latest energy technology. Its revolutionary SolarFlow balcony energy storage system transforms sunlight into a safe, reliable and resilient energy source for everyday living.

