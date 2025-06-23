Juniper Research: Shared Mobility Services to be Adopted by One Quarter of Global Population by 2028

BASINGSTOKE, United Kingdom, June 23, 2025, the foremost experts in sustainability and smart cities markets, has revealed that the global userbase for shared mobility will grow 46% over the next three years; from 1.4 billion users in 2025 to over 2 billion in 2028. This substantial growth will be driven by the rapid development of on-demand transportation solutions that encompass micromobility services into their platform.

The study identified that a key factor to this increasing usage is the integration of different micromobility options, such as eScooters and eBikes, into existing ride-hailing apps.

However, the research observed that the integration of these privately owned platforms into public transport networks will continue to be a challenge, with effective public-private partnerships being key.

Micromobility Significantly Underutilised

The report cautioned that the underutilisation of micromobility options is preventing a fully multimodal market from emerging. Whilst eScooters and eBikes can fulfil inner-city journeys for urban residents, a lack of integration and ownership by competing private brands is limiting their potential.

Report author Thomas Wilson added: "In the short term, micromobility vendors must seek to adopt standards and pursue public/private partnerships to integrate services, to better serve public needs. Over the longer term, city authorities must work with shared mobility vendors to design true multimodal experiences, or congestion will not be effectively tackled."

The report unearthed the importance of vendors making micromobility solutions more accessible in urban environments. For example, implementing additional designated vehicle pick-up/drop-off zones, or siting docks for eScooters at common public transport hubs, will enable users to travel confidently without the need for private car ownership.

The new market research suite offers the most comprehensive assessment of the shared mobility market to date; providing analysis and forecasts of over 60,000 datapoints across 61 countries over five years. It includes a 'Competitor Leaderboard' and examination of current and future market opportunities.

