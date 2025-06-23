Anzeige
Montag, 23.06.2025
PR Newswire
23.06.2025 08:12 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yili Group: Yili Secures Four World Dairy Innovation Awards at the 18th Global Dairy Congress

AMSTERDAM, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 18-19, the Global Dairy Congress 2025 was held in Amsterdam. At the forum, Dr. Ignatius Szeto, Assistant President of Yili Group, delivered a keynote speech titled "Innovating for a sustainable future" and shared Yili's latest innovative practices.

Yili Secures Four World Dairy Innovation Awards at the 18th Global Dairy Congress

On the opening day, the organizers unveiled the winners of the 2025 World Dairy Innovation Awards. Yili secured four World Dairy Innovation Awards and six commended Awards. Notably, Yili has claimed the World Dairy Innovation Awards for six consecutive years.

Dr. Carolien van Loo, Head of Yili Innovation Center Europe, attended a roundtable forum on maternal and infant nutrition and breast milk research. Multiple star products from Yili's top infant formula brand, Pro-Kido, were featured as the Congress's officially designated products.


At the Industry Leadership Forum, Dr. Ignatius Szeto systematically introduced Yili's global innovation practices across product innovation, maternal and infant nutrition, advanced dairy processing, and sustainable development. He emphasized: "Innovation is the driving force behind the sustainable prosperity of the dairy industry. Remaining consumer-centric, Yili dedicates itself to nutrition and health research across the full life cycle, keeps making core technological breakthroughs, and accelerates the commercialization of fundamental research outcomes-all of which contribute to the advancement of the global dairy sector."

During the roundtable forum themed "Innovation in Pioneering a New Future for Global Maternal and Infant Health", Dr. Ignatius Szeto and Dr. Carolien van Loo engaged in in-depth discussions with experts including Jean-Christophe Kremer, Secretary-General of the International Special Dietary Foods Industries, and Richard Hall, Chair of FoodBev Media. The discussions focused on research about breast milk and maternal and infant nutrition. Dr. Carolien van Loo highlighted that Yili Innovation Center Europe, in collaboration with institutions such as Wageningen University and Donders Institute for Brain, Cognition and Behaviour, has conducted pioneering research on HMOs. Their breakthrough findings demonstrated HMOs' health benefits in enhancing immunity, protecting gut barrier function, preventing pathogen adhesion, and promoting cognitive development.

The annual World Dairy Innovation Awards were announced at the event. This year, Yili Group secured four awards for its high-quality products and outstanding performance in innovation. Zhenlao Light Cream from Yijiahao Cheese won the Best Artisan Product, Joyday Crunchy Choco Lava was awarded Best Ice Cream, Yili's patented multi-enzymatic lactose-to-GOS technology: Boosting Gut Health in Qinghuo Adult Milk Powder claimed the Best Intolerance-Friendly Innovation, and Satine Carbon-Reduced Organic Milk won the Best CSR/Sustainability Initiative.

Staying true to its philosophy of "No Innovation, No Future," Yili consistently increases its R&D investment to provide comprehensive nutrition solutions for consumers across the full life cycle. To date, Yili has established 15 innovation centers across Asia, Europe, and Oceania.

Moving forward, Yili will continue to align its strategy with consumer needs, drive growth through technological innovation, and foster global partnerships to deliver enhanced health value for consumers worldwide, aiming to enable the sustainable prosperity of the dairy industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2716252/Yili_Secures_Four_World_Dairy_Innovation_Awards_18th_Global_Dairy.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2716253/image_800551_8718397.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yili-secures-four-world-dairy-innovation-awards-at-the-18th-global-dairy-congress-302487969.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
