The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints releases its annual report for 2024: 1.45 billion USD spent on humanitarian aid - including numerous projects in the Czech Republic as well

SALT LAKE CITY and PRAGUE, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released its annual report, "Caring for Those in Need 2024." Last year 1.45 billion USD was provided worldwide for humanitarian projects, emergency aid, food aid, and other support measures. Church members and friends volunteered a total of 6.6 million hours in 192 countries and regions.

In 2024, a total of 3,836 humanitarian projects were implemented, including initiatives in the areas of healthcare, food security, emergency aid, and the clean water access. More than 30,000 aid projects have been organized and carried out using the JustServe platform.

Humanitarian aid in the Czech Republic

Many aid projects have been implemented in the Czech Republic as well. 400 hygiene kits were distributed to people from particularly vulnerable groups in Ostrava. The Church supported the St. Benedict Labre Charity House, a day center for homeless people, and other local organizations, such as the Czech Red Cross and the Food Bank in Hradec Králové.

Another example is the donation of HIRU Irisbond technology to Lifetool Prague, which provides alternative means of communication for people with speech impairments. In addition, 200 hygiene kits were donated to the Ronald McDonald House in Prague, which supports families of hospitalized children. Students from Cumorah Academy helped with cleanup efforts after the floods in the northeast of the country.

Acknowledgements to Church Leadership

The First Presidency of the Church thanked all donors and volunteers: "This report highlights what we have been able to do together for God's children through initiatives such as emergency aid, food provision, and support for women and children."

The full report is available online in several languages, including Czech:

Global Summary (in English)

The regional projects in the Czech Republic (in Czech)

