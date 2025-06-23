Theon International PLC: THEON secures c.€50 million new orders, directing revenue guidance to the upper range (€430 million)

PRESS RELEASE

Most new orders to be delivered in FY 2025 Total order intake in FY 2025 already surpassed €160 million, with additional embedded options of c.€100 million Increased traction for digital products is expected to lead to further new orders soon





23 June 2025 - Theon International Plcannounces new order intake of c.€50 million. These orders consist of a balanced selection of products and originate from various small tenders and direct orders, primarily in Europe. Most of these orders are projected to be delivered by the end of the year, bolstering confidence in reaching the upper range of the guidance, which is set at €430 million.

With these orders, THEON has replenished the deliveries for the first half of 2025 and is entering a period where the outcome of several new larger size tenders is anticipated, especially concerning its digital A.R.M.E.D. products.

"The first half of the year has shown significant activity so far. As we commence the second half of the year, we are strategically positioned to secure substantial new orders as anticipated. Our customers are very satisfied with the performance of our new A.R.M.E.D. products and we expect them to place more orders in the future establishing them as the fastest growing segment of our business", said Philippe Mennicken, Deputy CEO and Business Development Director of THEON.

About THEON GROUP

THEON GROUP of companies develops and manufactures cutting-edge night vision and thermal Imaging systems for Defense and Security applications with a global footprint. THEON GROUP started its operations in 1997 from Greece and today occupies a leading role in the sector thanks to its international presence through subsidiaries and production facilities in Greece, Cyprus, Germany, the Baltics, the United States, the Gulf States, Switzerland, Denmark, Belgium, Singapore and South Korea. THEON GROUP has more than 200,000 systems in service with Armed and Special Forces in 71 countries around the world, 26 of which are NATO countries. ????? ????RNATIONAL PLC has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam

