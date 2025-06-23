Anzeige
Orion Oyj: 141,959 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares

ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE - OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE
23 June 2025 at 9.30 EEST

141,959 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares

In accordance with Section 3 of the Articles of Association of Orion Corporation, 141,959 A shares have been converted into 141,959 B shares. The conversion has been entered into the Trade Register on 23 June 2025.

The total number of shares in Orion Corporation is 141,134,278 which, after the conversion, consists of 32,308,783 A shares and 108,825,495 B shares. The number of votes of the company's shares is after the conversion 755,001,155.

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme

President and CEO		Mikko Kemppainen

General Counsel

Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orionpharma.com

Orion is a globally operating Nordic pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. In 2024 Orion's net sales amounted to EUR 1,542 million and the company employed about 3,700 professionals worldwide, dedicated to building well-being. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


