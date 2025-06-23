Anzeige
Indizes
23.06.2025 08:48 Uhr
IUAV UNIVERSITY OF VENICE LAUNCHES THE WATER LAB: THREE NEW MASTER'S PROGRAMMES FOR FUTURE ENGINEERS AND PLANNERS

In Italy, the Blue Economy is worth €178 billion but this sector is under threat from the climate emergency. Iuav University of Venice has launched an international hub for research and innovation: the Venice Water Lab.

VENICE, Italy, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Climate change and rising sea levels are accelerating. The Mediterranean is rising faster than expected, putting 38,500 square kilometers of coastline at risk. Without action, damages could reach €872 billion in Europe by the end of the century. Italy's Blue Economy, over 10% of GDP, is vulnerable.

Recognizing water as a strategic resource, Iuav created the Venice Water Lab: a hub for education and research on aquatic systems. Venice - between land and sea - is ideal for studying aquatic environments through scientific, technical, and cultural perspectives.

The Water Lab positions Iuav as a reference in Blue Growth and the Blue Economy. It focuses on the sea and water cycle within post-sustainable systems, aiming to shape new models for the Blue Planet's future.

"The Venice Water Lab is a place to explore a changing world," said Prof. Andrea Rinaldo, recipient of the 2023 Water Nobel Prize. "Sea level rise is real. We need professionals who can work across disciplines and cultures. These programmes are essential."

The initiative was developed with partners including the Venice Maritime Military Studies Institute (ISMM) and the National Research Council (CNR). Further collaborations are expected.

"The Water Lab will grow through international cooperation," said Benno Albrecht, Rector of Iuav. "It aims to become a benchmark for training professionals to manage coastal areas. With a focus on the sea, water cycle, and post-sustainability, it supports Italy's leadership in the Blue Economy."

Programmes are taught in English and include joint degrees with international universities.

IUAV'S WATER LAB: PROGRAMMES FOR FUTURE ENGINEERS AND PLANNERS

The Venice Water Lab offers three Master's programmes:

  • MSc in Urban and Spatial Planning for Transition
    Specializations:
    - Urban and territorial planning
    - Maritime planning focused on marine sustainability
  • Master's in Renewable Energy Engineering for Coastal Environments
    Training engineers to protect coastal zones and design infrastructure aligned with SDGs, in collaboration with ISMAR-CNR.
  • Master's in Sustainable Transportation and Smart Maritime Mobility
    A multidisciplinary programme on intermodal transport and sustainable mobility.

Info: www.iuav.it

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iuav-university-of-venice-launches-the-water-lab-three-new-masters-programmes-for-future-engineers-and-planners-302487715.html

