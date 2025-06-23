A 160 kW / 250 kWh standalone battery system installed by Spanish manufacturer Zigor Corporación ensured uninterrupted power for the village of San Vicente del Monte during a major blackout that affected the Iberian Peninsula on 28 April 2025. The system, connected to the low-voltage (400 V) grid, supplied electricity to the entire village for more than five hours. From ESS News San Vicente del Monte, a small village in Cantabria with around 200 residents, was the only town in Spain unaffected by the April blackout. The resilience was thanks to a 2020-era pilot project developed for the utility ...

