The International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) system is a leading certification for compliance with the European Union's sustainability standards.

The ISCC EU certification reinforces 3Degrees' longstanding expertise and commitment to decarbonisation and traceability in the biomethane market.

3Degrees, a leading global climate solutions provider, has further reinforced its commitment to decarbonisation in the European markets by securing ISCC EU certification for its biomethane solutions. This certification enables 3Degrees to offer clients ISCC EU-certified biomethane certificates, providing robust assurance and traceability for their renewable energy strategies.

The ISCC EU certification, awarded by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) system, is recognised as a premier standard for demonstrating compliance with the European Union's rigorous sustainability requirements. With this certification, 3Degrees continues to support organisations in meeting both voluntary and compliance decarbonisation objectives with the highest level of environmental integrity.

"With two decades of experience in the renewable energy and climate sector, 3Degrees has a well-established presence in the market, and this certification underscores our ongoing dedication to enabling organisations to take urgent climate action," said Zvonko Ikic, Senior Biomethane Originator at 3Degrees. "Through ISCC EU-certified biomethane solutions, we ensure that our clients' renewable energy procurement is fully aligned with the current and future sustainability standards."

"This marks a significant milestone in our journey to empower customers that have a carbon footprint in Europe with a comprehensive suite of climate solutions," said Owain Morgan, President of Markets at 3Degrees. "Our global biomethane platform is a cornerstone of our climate action strategy, and we are excited about the positive impact this certification will unlock for our clients and the broader transition to a low-carbon future."

About 3Degrees

3Degrees is a leading global climate solutions provider, pioneer of environmental markets, and Certified B Corporation with offices across Asia, North America, and Europe. Our work is driven by the need for urgent climate action and has been for nearly 20 years. We deliver a full suite of clean energy and decarbonisation solutions to help global Fortune 500 companies, utilities, and other organizations achieve their climate goals and address emissions in the fight against climate change. The 3Degrees team brings a commitment to integrity and deep expertise in climate strategy and implementation across scopes 1, 2, and 3 emissions, including global environmental commodities, renewable energy and carbon project development, and supply chain decarbonisation. We help develop and deploy impactful climate solutions that make good business sense and advance an equitable transition to a low-carbon future. Learn more at 3Degrees.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Rachel Fagan

+1.512.791.2083

rfagan@3degreesinc.com