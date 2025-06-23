INBRAIN Neuroelectronics, a clinical-stage neurotechnology company developing precision brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) powered by graphene, today announced it has been selected as a 2025 Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum. The prestigious recognition highlights INBRAIN's groundbreaking work developing intelligent neuroelectronic therapies using graphene to treat neurological disorders with unprecedented precision.

Photo credit: INBRAIN Neuroelectronics

Founded in 2020, INBRAIN is pioneering a new class of BCI therapeutics built with graphene, a biocompatible material that enables ultra-thin, minimally invasive implants capable of decoding and modulating brain signals in real time at micrometric precision. The company's platform is built to deliver autonomous therapeutics for neurological conditions such as epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, and stroke rehabilitation, using real-time neural data to personalize treatment and ultimately enable reimbursement based on outcomes.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum," said Carolina Aguilar, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO of INBRAIN Neuroelectronics. "This award validates our vision to build a new standard of care for patients with neurological disorders, one that is adaptive, precise, and grounded in both data and biology."

Each year, the World Economic Forum selects a limited number of early-stage companies from around the world that are redefining industries through breakthrough technologies and bold business models; past recipients include companies in AI, biotech, and tech, such as Google.

As a 2025 Technology Pioneer, INBRAIN will engage directly with global leaders and policymakers at key Forum gatherings, contributing to initiatives that shape the future of health, neurotechnology, and precision medicine. This year's cohort includes 100 innovative startups, with upcoming opportunities to connect at the Annual Meeting of the New Champions in Tianjin, China, and a community convening in New York this December.

INBRAIN was recently awarded a €4 million grant by the Spanish Ministry of Industry and Tourism through the PERTE Chip initiative. The grant will accelerate INBRAIN's development of BCI technology that integrates intelligent computing and graphene-based materials to decode and modulate real time brain activity for therapeutic purposes.

About INBRAIN Neuroelectronics

INBRAIN Neuroelectronics is advancing real-time precision neurology with the world's first graphene-based brain-computer interface therapeutics (BCI-Tx) platform. Using high-resolution neural decoding and targeted micromodulation, INBRAIN delivers personalized, adaptive treatments for neurological conditions like Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, and stroke rehabilitation. The company is developing autonomous BCI therapeutics that continuously monitor and adjust therapy in real time to enhance outcomes and minimize side effects, and has earned FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for its application in Parkinson's disease. In partnership with Merck KGaA and through its subsidiary INNERVIA Bioelectronics, INBRAIN is also developing bioelectronic therapies for peripheral and systemic diseases. Learn more at www.inbrain-neuroelectronics.com.

