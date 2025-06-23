CI&T, an AI and tech acceleration partner, has today announced Nemo, Art of the Possible a groundbreaking prototype of a financial app created in collaboration with Project Nemo, the not-for-profit grassroots initiative driving to improve disability inclusion in the fintech and financial services industries. Nemo was designed to support any adult with a learning disability in managing their finances more independently and safely.

The prototype is a direct response to the Project Nemo report, Safe Spending for Adults with a Learning Disability published earlier in June, developed by Firefish, sponsored by Nationwide and commissioned by Project Nemo, with support from Mencap and Dosh.

The report exposed a stark reality: 38% of people with learning disabilities need ongoing help with everyday spending, and 32% do not have a bank account in their own name. It also highlighted how complex banking processes, inaccessible tools, and a lack of personalised support leave many financially excluded and at risk.

CI&T's team engaged directly with individuals with lived experience people with learning disabilities, carers, and accessibility experts to design an app that addresses these challenges head-on.

For the first time, this community has had a direct voice at the design table-an opportunity to share their needs and perspectives with the financial services industry. This marks a significant shift from the past, when individuals with learning disabilities had little choice but to accept what was offered. Now, their input provides valuable, practical insights that can help shape more inclusive and responsive banking services.

In only six weeks, CI&T created Nemo, leveraging CI&T's enterprise-ready AI platform CI&T FLOW. Built with accessibility and ease of use as core principles, Nemo is a highly adaptive, inclusive digital product that empowers users to take control of their financial lives, while still allowing for trusted support where needed.

While primarily designed for adults with learning disabilities, its advanced features and versatile configurability also significantly benefit neurodiverse individuals and anyone seeking greater confidence and support in managing their finances.

Some of these features include:

Supported decision-making: Users maintain complete control of their accounts; supporters can view and offer encouragement, but never act without explicit permission.

Users maintain complete control of their accounts; supporters can view and offer encouragement, but never act without explicit permission. Personalised onboarding: The app adapts to each user's confidence, habits, and accessibility needs.

The app adapts to each user's confidence, habits, and accessibility needs. Calm mode: Reduces sensory overload and simplifies the interface during stressful moments.

Reduces sensory overload and simplifies the interface during stressful moments. Emergency pot: A protected fund for unexpected needs, with optional spending locks and supporter assistance.

A protected fund for unexpected needs, with optional spending locks and supporter assistance. Supporter Oversight: Trusted third parties receive real-time alerts and offer support while users remain in control.

Trusted third parties receive real-time alerts and offer support while users remain in control. Learning over time: The app evolves with users, gradually unlocking more features as confidence grows.

"The path to true innovation is paved with diversity, accessibility, and inclusion," said Solange Sobral, EVP Partner at CI&T. "This project truly reflects the Art of the Possible, and we hope it serves as a catalyst for financial institutions to lead the way in evolving digital products to be more inclusive. We're proud to partner with Project Nemo to build a solution that gives individuals with learning disabilities greater financial autonomy."

"I'm incredibly thankful to the CI&T team for not only pulling this together so quickly, but also with such remarkable care, attention, and quality. This combination is rare and a true testament to a team and culture that performs exceptionally while engaging thoughtfully through the entire process. Seeing something so powerful created, something the community can now truly touch and interact with, is a profound way of giving voice to their needs." said Joanne Dewar, Founder of Project Nemo.

Some of the individuals with firsthand experience who collaborated on the prototype's development included Kris Foster, Co-Founder of Project Nemo and George Webster, a BAFTA-winning actor and presenter known from CBeebies and Mencap. Webster is featured in the prototype and presents in-app video explanations, such as for Terms and Conditions, to make them easier to understand.

The app is not only a practical tool, but also a statement of intent. It demonstrates how the financial sector can and should evolve to serve everyone, not just those who fit the standard mould. It also shows that inclusive innovation doesn't require compromise, only the will to involve those most affected from the start.

The launch marks a milestone in the movement for financial accessibility, a practical, purpose-driven solution that turns research into action and empowers a community that has waited too long to be included.

With this launch, CI&T and Project Nemo are driving toward a more equitable financial future where independence and inclusion are within reach for everyone.

About CI&T

CI&T is an AI and tech acceleration partner. We help businesses navigate the complex, changing technological European landscape to unlock real, measurable impact with digital-first solutions.

CI&T brings a 30-year track record of helping clients deliver accelerated impact through tech-integrated business solutions, with deep expertise across AI, strategy, customer experience, software development, cloud services, data and more.

As one of the world's first digital native companies, innovation is in our DNA, helping us empower clients to win by embedding digital maturity into the heart of their operations. With over 7,400 employees across 10 countries, we combine the expertise of a global business with an entrepreneurial mindset to drive transformation at scale and turn strategy into action.

About Project Nemo

Project Nemo is a catalyst for change. A grassroots, not-for-profit campaign accelerating disability inclusion within fintech, led by Joanne Dewar, industry champion and former fintech CEO. The initiative helps the industry break down barriers to building inclusive products, services, and workplaces. Through shared knowledge, insights, and experiences from disability experts and community champions, Project Nemo highlights existing tools and resources to support fintechs in making meaningful change.

