OLX Group ("OLX"), a global online classifieds leader and subsidiary of Prosus N.V., has reported strong financial results in the fiscal year 20251. The company generated revenues of US$7772 million, an 18% year-on-year increase. Adjusted EBIT3 (aEBIT) amounted to US$2702 million, representing an increase of 61% (in local currency) over the prior year, while aEBIT margin was 35%, a significant expansion from 25% in FY24.

The strong performance was primarily driven by its core categories Motors, Real Estate, and Jobs, in its key high-growth markets. In addition, the company continues to leverage its strong investments in product, with emphasis on enhancing the customer and user experience through state-of-the-art AI solutions.

Main categories essential for driving growth and profitability

Across its platforms, OLX witnessed strong user and customer engagement. OLX platforms, operating nine brands in nine markets worldwide, hosted nearly 64 million active listings daily, with 29 million monthly app users, highlighting the platform's impressive scale and impact. In particular, Motors, Real Estate, and Jobs categories performed exceptionally well:

Motors: Achieved 24% revenue growth year-on-year, driven by innovative dealer tools and trust-building features like vehicle history reports and ratings. OLX continues to make buying and selling cars safer and more efficient.

Achieved 24% revenue growth year-on-year, driven by innovative dealer tools and trust-building features like vehicle history reports and ratings. OLX continues to make buying and selling cars safer and more efficient. Real Estate: Delivered 23% revenue growth year-on-year, supported by product enhancements like unified platform rollout, redesigned mobile app, and tools optimised for agents. Investment in tools for professionals is unlocking significant growth potential.

Delivered 23% revenue growth year-on-year, supported by product enhancements like unified platform rollout, redesigned mobile app, and tools optimised for agents. Investment in tools for professionals is unlocking significant growth potential. Jobs: OLX strengthened its presence in key blue and grey collar job markets across Poland, Romania, and Ukraine, with investments in employer branding features and AI-powered matching capabilities. OLX Jobs continues to accelerate and expand rapidly.

Christian Gisy, CEO of OLX Group, said: "I am very happy with our financial performance in the fiscal year 2025. We are seeing strong, profitable growth momentum in all of our key categories and markets. This proves that we made the right strategic shift towards a stronger focus on our core B2C businesses Motors, Real Estate, and Jobs in selected, high-growth markets. Our investments in Artificial Intelligence are starting to pay off and will enable us to leverage our potential for even more profitable growth in the future. Looking ahead, we are more than confident to achieve a sustained revenue growth of over 20%, with profit margins approaching 50% and more."

Fabricio Bloisi, CEO of Prosus Group, said: "OLX has delivered another set of outstanding results, further demonstrating its position as a classifieds leader across multiple markets. As a core part of our lifestyle ecommerce ecosystem, OLX is making buying and selling simpler, smarter, and more trusted for millions of users. The team's clear strategy and performance demonstrate the company's momentum and I'm excited to see what Christian and the team achieve next."

Pioneering in AI to improve customer and user experience and accelerate growth

With its focus on attractive, high-margin categories in fast-growth markets, data and AI-driven value-adding services for its customers, OLX has a strong strategy in place to further accelerate its growth trajectory.

To this end, OLX continuously invests in state-of-the-art AI solutions. In the past year, OLX invested over US$ 17M to further strengthen AI capabilities, tools, and talent base. On the back of the work of OLX's data and AI teams, the company has deployed to date 55 AI use cases across the business, enhancing personalisation, trust, and automation both for users and professional customers. From smarter search, platform moderation, and fraud protection, AI will continue to be a crucial pillar of OLX's growth strategy.

About OLX Group

OLX is a global marketplace leader that builds platforms to facilitate trade. Serving tens of millions of people around the world every month, OLX exists to enable buyers to afford things they would not usually buy as new, and to enable sellers to make extra cash and generate their own revenue stream.

OLX is the classifieds business of Prosus, one of the largest technology investors in the world. Operating and investing globally in markets with long-term growth potential, Prosus builds leading consumer internet companies that empower people and enrich communities.

For more information on OLX, visit www.olxgroup.com. For more on Prosus, its companies and investments, visit www.prosus.com

1 April 2024 to March 2025

2 Includes financial results from OLX Autos business which was carved out but included in our continuous operations due to IFRS requirement

3 Adjusted EBIT represents operating profit/loss from continuing operations adjusted to include lease interest paid and exclude the amortisation of intangible assets, retention option expenses and other losses/gains linked to business combinations and acquisitions, due diligence and legal fees, fair-value adjustments of financial instruments and/or impairment losses.

