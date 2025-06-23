Tronsmart's Fiitune X30: Next-Generation Home Speaker with Spatial Audio in High Fidelity

Featuring an iconic design, the Fiitune X30 fits anywhere at home with Hi-Res audio to surround you in immersive stereo.

SHENZHEN, China, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tronsmart, a global audio brand, today launches the Fiitune X30 Hi-Res home speaker, its first speaker with spatial audio to immerse you in high-fidelity sound anywhere. It also boasts a premium finish that blends seamlessly into any home decor.

Elegant Design for Any Corner

The Fiitune X30 features a simple yet elegant design to add a refined touch to your music experience. With a sleek aluminum handle and grille fabric, the speaker offers a subtle texture without compromising sound clarity. Crafted from premium materials, it exudes a sophisticated aesthetic that complements any home style, from contemporary to classic.

Spatial Audio That Immerses You

Step into an immersive music world like never before. Engineered with 6 driver units including an upward-firing sky driver on top to project sound toward the ceiling, the speaker also includes 4 more passive radiators for enhanced bass. With an ultra-wide 40kHz bandwidth for an expansive soundstage, whether you're sitting on the couch or walking around, the speaker ensures consistent sound from all directions in your room.

Hi-Res Audio with Remarkable Details

Get lost in wireless Hi-Res audio, powered by LDAC codec, which preserves every note and nuance in rich detail. Enhanced by advanced DSP, the 2.2.1 acoustic system with a racetrack subwoofer brings music to life with punchy bass without distortion. Beyond that, the 3-way speaker further elevates your listening with clearer vocals and crisper highs. Plus, the 80W output also contributes to enveloping you in room-filling and high-fidelity sound.

Enhance Your Home Relaxation

Pair two speakers for the ultimate movie night! Experience spatial audio that places you at the center of the action movie with explosions booming from behind and dialogue crisp in front. Connect with TV via Aux-in or Bluetooth, switch devices seamlessly with dual play mode, enjoy up to 14 hours of playtime, and fine-tune your sound with the Tronsmart APP.

Price And Availability

Tronsmart Fiitune X30 is your home speaker where iconic style meets excellent sound. Scheduled for release in June, the speaker is available at a price of USD $179.99 / EU €179.99. Get it at tronsmart.com, aliexpress.com, mercadolibre.com and other authorized retailers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2713912/1920_1080.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tronsmarts-fiitune-x30-next-generation-home-speaker-with-spatial-audio-in-high-fidelity-302487842.html