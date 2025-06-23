EVELAB INSIGHT (SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD: EveLab Insight Debuts Dynamic Wrinkle Detection Technology at VivaTech 2025, Shaping the Future of AI-Powered Skin Wellness

SINGAPORE, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EveLab Insight, a global leader in AI skin analysis technology, successfully concluded its debut at VivaTech 2025, Europe's premier innovation and technology event. From June 11-14, the company showcased a major advancement in visual AI: real-time dynamic wrinkle analysis, which brings a new dimension to personalized early-ageing awareness and skincare strategies.

From Static Images to Smart, Dynamic Skin Analysis



Traditional skin assessments rely on static imaging, capturing only a momentary view of the skin's surface. EveLab Insight's latest innovation applies dynamic video-based analysis to observe how the skin responds to facial expressions and micro-movements. By tracking the appearance and fading of expression-related lines in real time, the technology enables a more thorough understanding of visible skin behavior over time.

"Our solution doesn't just analyze the skin-it reads how it moves and adapts," said Yolanda Ching, Head of Global Sales & Marketing at EveLab Insight. "This brings new value to brands and professionals seeking more personalized, data-driven approaches to skin care."

Expression lines-such as crow's feet or forehead creases-often appear prior to long-term texture changes, and may reflect early signs of reduced skin elasticity. By identifying these patterns, brands and consultants can offer more timely, tailored skincare solutions aligned with individual skin behavior.

Introducing AI Skin Aging Trajectories

This breakthrough forms part of EveLab Insight's strategy to build an AI foundation model for skin analysis. By combining static images with dynamic behavioral data, the company is developing a solution to help users and beauty professionals track and assess evolving skin patterns over time-what EveLab calls the "skin aging timeline."

These insights enables more informed product recommendations and personalized skincare journeys-whether focused on hydration, firmness, or smoothing-based on how each individual's skin responds to movement and environment.

A Global Partner in AI Skin-Tech



To date, EveLab Insight's solutions have been adopted in over 4,500 physical retail locations worldwide, and the company has formed strategic partnerships with more than 200 clients, including Shiseido, Dr. Barbara Sturm, and Sulwhasoo. Its AI-powered solutions are integrated across flagship stores, spas, and experiential events-enhancing customer engagement and delivering consistent, tech-enabled skin health consultations.

At VivaTech 2025, EveLab Insight's live demonstrations attracted strong attention from top global brand's executives, investors, and media. Attendees praised the platform's accuracy, clarity, and real-time interaction, as well as its ability to support customized customer experiences across markets.

About EveLab Insight

EveLab Insight is uncovering the ground truth of skin through science and AI. By working with leading global skincare brands, spas, and aesthetic clinics, we transform our customers' R&D process more data-driven and rigorous, delivering smarter and more personalized skin health and beauty solutions.

EveLab Insight is more a technology company. We are transforming the skincare industry and empowers its participants by seamlessly blending science, beauty, health and innovative consumer experiences.

For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, visit www.evelabinsight.comor contact alison@evelabinsight.com

