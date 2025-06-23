Antier Solutions: Antier Brings First-Ever 'Stablecoin Remittance-as-a-Service (RaaS)' Into Blockchain Neo-Banking Apps

NEW DELHI, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Antier, a worldwide recognized pioneer in Web3 financial infrastructure, announces the debut of the world's first Stablecoin Remittance-as-a-Service (RaaS) natively integrated into its Crypto Neo-Banking Solutions. This breakthrough redefines cross-border payments by embedding real-time, on-chain settlement capabilities into institutional-grade digital banking-replacing legacy SWIFT-based rails with high-speed, programmable money movement.



Antier's blockchain neo-banking platforms with Stablecoin Remittance-as-a-Service (RaaS) eliminate these frictions by enabling USD- and EUR-pegged stablecoin corridors, programmatically converting fiat to on-chain value and back, reducing costs by up to 80%, and delivering settlement finality in under 60 seconds.

Antier Delivers Outstanding Stablecoin-Driven Remittance Neo Banking App

Antier unveils a next-generation stablecoin remittance framework, embedded directly into its Blockchain Neo Banking stack-bridging the efficiency of on-chain value transfer with the compliance and trust layers of traditional finance. As the first Web3-native remittance-as-a-service (RaaS) offering within a digital banking suite, Antier empowers fintechs, banks, and global enterprises to move capital across borders with unmatched speed, transparency, and control.

"Remittance isn't just about moving money-it's about delivering certainty, speed, and compliance in a global-first world," said Gagan Singh, VP of Product and Delivery at Antier. "Our RaaS deployments prove that institutions can transition from legacy corridors to programmable money rails-without disruption or compromise."

Antier's crypto-friendly neo banking solutions with integrated Stablecoin RaaS stand apart for its comprehensive and market-leading feature stack:

Fiat-to-Stablecoin On-Ramp Integration (ACH, SEPA, UPI, local rails)

(ACH, SEPA, UPI, local rails) Real-Time Cross-Border Stablecoin Settlements (sub-60 second finality)

(sub-60 second finality) Smart Contract-Based Payout Orchestration

Stablecoin-Agnostic Architecture

AI-Driven KYC, AML & Transaction Risk Scoring

Automated FX Conversion via DeFi Liquidity Pools

Jurisdiction-Aware Compliance Layer (MiCA, VARA, FATF-ready rulebooks)

(MiCA, VARA, FATF-ready rulebooks) Multi-Currency Remittance Wallets (segregated and pooled treasury accounts)

(segregated and pooled treasury accounts) Institutional-Grade Security via MPC Custody & Zero-Trust Architecture

Corporate Payroll & Global Disbursement APIs

On-Chain RTGS Settlement Engine (no batching or netting delays)

(no batching or netting delays) Real-Time Auditability & Immutable Transaction Logs

White-Label Super App with Modular API Access

This future-ready infrastructure doesn't just make remittance faster-it turns it into programmable financial infrastructure, ready to meet the demands of digital-first institutions and borderless economies.

The SuperApp Era Is Coming-Antier Building It First!

Remittance. RWAs. CBDCs. Banking. One Stack. One App!

Building on its momentum in stablecoin-powered remittance infrastructure, Antier is now engineering a next-generation Web3 Super-App-a unified financial OS designed to converge digital assets, tokenized RWAs, stablecoins, CBDCs, and cross-border value transfer into one seamless, composable interface.

Positioned as a modular gateway to programmable finance, this Super-App will empower users and institutions alike to interact with money, markets, and on-chain assets, without technical friction or jurisdictional constraints.

Antier's Super-App Vision:

Stablecoin-First Multi-Asset Wallets- Multi-chain custody for USDC, USDT, EURC, and CBDCs-embedded with gas abstraction and MPC-based security.

Multi-chain custody for USDC, USDT, EURC, and CBDCs-embedded with gas abstraction and MPC-based security. Tokenized RWA Access- Invest, fractionalize, and transfer tokenized real estate, private credit, and yield-bearing assets-compliant by design.

Invest, fractionalize, and transfer tokenized real estate, private credit, and yield-bearing assets-compliant by design. Cross-Border Remittance Layer- Instant, low-cost global transfers powered by programmable stablecoin corridors and DeFi liquidity routing.

Instant, low-cost global transfers powered by programmable stablecoin corridors and DeFi liquidity routing. CBDC Compatibility- Out-of-the-box readiness for interoperable CBDCs, retail and wholesale, with programmable logic and offline capabilities.

Out-of-the-box readiness for interoperable CBDCs, retail and wholesale, with programmable logic and offline capabilities. Smart Treasury & AI Agents- AI-native financial automation for compliance alerts, real-time yield optimization, and FX rebalancing.

"With this Super-App, we're abstracting protocol complexity and bringing institutional-grade usability to tokenized finance. Whether it's cross-border remittance, RWA access, or CBDC flows-Antier is building the UX layer of the token economy," said Nishant, CTO of Antier.

Launching soon, Antier's Super-App will serve as the cornerstone of next-gen digital finance infrastructure-bridging the worlds of TradFi, DeFi, and real-world value into one programmable, future-proof stack.

Policy Alignment & Market Opportunity

With global stablecoin frameworks gaining momentum-led by the GENIUS Act in the U.S., the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) in the EU, and MENA's VARA-compliant mandates-Antier's compliance-first architecture positions it to lead in an ecosystem projected to exceed USD 2.8 trillion in stablecoin volume by 2028.

Additionally, as CBDCs and programmable digital currencies enter their active phases of rollout, Antier's infrastructure is primed for seamless integration, unlocking new pathways for real-time treasury management, global settlements, and borderless fintech innovation.

About Antier

Antier is a global blockchain solutions company specializing in Web3 banking infrastructure, stablecoin-powered remittance systems, and Super-App development. With a focus on interoperability, compliance, and modular design, Antier enables institutions to build secure, scalable, and future-ready digital finance ecosystems.

