Oliver Bussmann Joins Modirum Platforms as Board Observer to Support Strategy and Growth in Sovereign Digital Infrastructure

HELSINKI, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Modirum Platforms is pleased to announce the appointment of globally recognized FinTech and technology strategist Oliver Bussmann as a Board Observer. Bussmann will support Modirum's strategic development, with particular focus on sovereign digital infrastructure, public safety, and post-quantum cybersecurity.

Bussmann is the CEO and Founder of Bussmann Advisory AG, advising international enterprises and enterprise software companies on digital transformation and innovation strategies. He brings over 35 years of executive experience at the highest levels of international banking, enterprise IT, and strategic leadership, having previously served as Group CIO of UBS, Global CIO at SAP, and holding senior board positions across leading global financial and technology organizations.

"Modirum Platforms is well-positioned to become the trusted European leader in sovereign, secure, and AI-driven digital infrastructure," said Oliver Bussmann. "I look forward to supporting the leadership team as they scale their capabilities in national security, telecom infrastructure, and public safety platforms, where reliability, security, and regulatory alignment are essential."

Bussmann's appointment enhances Modirum's strategic capabilities at a pivotal moment when European institutions and governments are intensifying investments in secure and resilient digital technology solutions. Amid growing urgency regarding post-quantum cryptography, critical communications, and AI readiness, Modirum Platforms is dedicated to building reliable infrastructure that supports national and public-sector needs.

"Oliver brings unparalleled strategic experience from highly complex and regulated environments," said Tero Silvola, CEO of Modirum Platforms. "His insight into enterprise strategy and navigating regulated markets will be invaluable as we continue building Europe's critical digital backbone."

Bussmann will engage in board-level strategic discussions and provide advisory support on key partnerships, international expansion, and long-term growth planning across Europe and beyond.

