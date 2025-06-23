Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 23.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Einmalige Gelegenheit?: Eines der aufregendsten Junior-Goldexplorationsprojekte in Australien im Fokus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.06.2025 09:30 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Antier Solutions: Antier Shatters DeFi Boundaries: Debuts Enterprise-Level Stablecoin Remittance Solution

NEW DELHI, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Antier, the global leader in blockchain product development, announces the launch of its enterprise-ready stablecoin remittance platform, built for institutions demanding precision, control, and velocity in cross-border value exchange. As the world's most trusted stablecoin development company, Antier delivers a modular, production-grade stack that modernizes the movement of capital across borders.

Antier Shatters DeFi Boundaries: Debuts Enterprise-Level Stablecoin Remittance Solution

At stake is a massive opportunity: the global remittance market is projected to exceed $832.37 billion by 2025, with traditional corridors strained by high fees and fragmented intermediaries. Antier's new platform addresses this challenge directly, eliminating delays, markups, and outdated infrastructure that have long hindered cross-border transfers. Designed for digital banks, licensed money operators, and fintechs, Antier's stack enables businesses to develop stablecoin remittance platform solutions with built-in compliance, token lifecycle automation, and multi-chain routing.

"The future of remittances isn't waiting for banks to catch up; it's already being built on Stablecoin remittance stablecoins. This platform isn't a prototype. It's the rails for tomorrow's global money movement."

- Gagandeep Singh, VP of Product, Antier

Stablecoin remittance platform development solutions from Antier offer role-based controls, live audit logs, liquidity routing, and fiat on/off-ramping, optimized for large-scale transactions, payroll automation, and international settlements. Antier's platform integrates programmable stablecoin issuers, embedded liquidity engines, and regulatory workflows, delivering a complete product that's already in motion.

Antier Offers Extraordinary Stablecoin RaaS Solutions!

  • Programmable Treasury Control
  • Multi-Chain Ready Architecture
  • On/Off Ramp Integration
  • Compliance-Built Infrastructure
  • Modular Token Lifecycle Management
  • Custom Admin Console
  • Enterprise Wallet & Custody Suite
  • High-Volume Remittance Performance

Each custom stablecoin payment solution is designed with compliance, scalability, and institutional readiness at its core, giving enterprises a clear path to launch and scale with confidence. Stablecoins aren't the future. With Antier, they're the present.

About Antier

Antier is a global blockchain and Web3 development company with a team of 700+ blockchain experts delivering purpose-built digital asset infrastructure. Operating in over 100 countries and trusted by 250+ active clients, Antier offers full-spectrum development services across stablecoins, exchanges, wallets, and token ecosystems. Before others notice the shift, we've already shipped the standard.

For More Information:Website | Tweet | Facebook | LinkedIn | Telegram | E-mail

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2716401/Stablecoin_Remittance.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1933749/3993752/Antier_Logo.jpg

Antier_Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/antier-shatters-defi-boundaries-debuts-enterprise-level-stablecoin-remittance-solution-302488013.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.