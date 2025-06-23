The board of Waaree Energies has approved plans to relocate its 6 GW ingot-to-solar module manufacturing facility from Odisha to multiple sites across Gujarat, Maharashtra and other Indian states. The shift aims to optimize infrastructure and logistics for the integrated project. From pv magazine India Waaree Energies' board has approved a change in the location of its planned 6 GW ingot-to-solar module manufacturing project. The company secured the project with incentives of INR 19. 23 billion ($221. 6 million) under the second round of the Indian government's production-linked incentive (PLI) ...

