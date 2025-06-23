Cyble and FinTech Australia Partner to Fortify Cybersecurity in the FinTech Industry

SYDNEY, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyble, a global leader in AI-native cybersecurity solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with FinTech Australia, the premier industry body representing the Australian FinTech ecosystem. This collaboration aims to strengthen cyber resilience across Australia's fast-growing financial technology sector by providing access to next-generation cybersecurity solutions, regulatory compliance support, and proactive defense capabilities.

This partnership comes at a crucial time as FinTechs face increasing regulatory expectations and sophisticated cyber threats. With the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) tightening oversight through frameworks such as CPS 234 and the upcoming CPS 230, Cyble's cybersecurity solutions are designed to help FinTechs remain compliant while staying ahead of emerging risks.

Cyble's AI-powered platform equips financial entities with real-time threat intelligence, automated risk assessments, and specialized compliance tools to meet APRA's guidelines. FinTech companies can enhance their readiness for APRA E8 requirements while also securing their operations from evolving digital threats.

In addition to compliance, Cyble's comprehensive offerings cover cloud security, endpoint protection, supply chain risk monitoring, cyber threat intelligence, and dark web surveillance-enabling FinTechs to protect critical infrastructure, customer data, and business continuity.

"As cyber threats escalate in frequency and sophistication, safeguarding FinTech innovation demands a proactive and intelligent approach," said Beenu Arora, Co-Founder and CEO of Cyble. "Partnering with FinTech Australia allows us to deliver purpose-built solutions that help FinTechs secure their environments and comply with evolving APRA regulations."

"Cybersecurity is a priority for our members and foundational to maintaining trust in financial services," said Rehan D'Almeida CEO of FinTech Australia. "We're pleased to partner with Cyble, giving them a platform for their world-class threat intelligence and security expertise, reinforcing Australia's FinTech sector against growing cyber risks."

This strategic alliance underscores a shared commitment to building a more secure, compliant, and resilient FinTech ecosystem through technology innovation, knowledge-sharing, and incident response readiness.

About FinTech Australia

FinTech Australia is the not-for-profit peak industry body for the Australian FinTech sector, representing more than 400 companies nationwide. It works to foster a thriving FinTech ecosystem by advocating for supportive policy, promoting innovation, and enhancing collaboration across government, industry and startups.

About Cyble



Cyble is a global cybersecurity company offering AI-driven threat intelligence, dark web monitoring, and attack surface management. Its solutions span endpoint security, cloud security, and third-party risk management (TPRM), helping organizations proactively mitigate threats and ensure compliance.

