23.06.2025 09:45 Uhr
Hot Rocks Investments plc: Investment in Mendell Helium plc

DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Investment in Mendell Helium plc 

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) 
Hot Rocks Investments plc: Investment in Mendell Helium plc 
23-Jun-2025 / 08:12 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
23 June 2025 
 
HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC 
 
(the "Company") 
 
Investment in Mendell Helium plc ordinary shares 
 
Mendell Helium Plc 
 
The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce that Hot Rocks Investments plc has subscribed for 7,500,000 
Mendell Helium plc ("Mendell") new ordinary shares at 2p per share in their subscription announced today raising 
GBP515,000. 
 
Hot Rocks Investment plc also received 7,500,000 warrants over new ordinary shares in Mendell, 3,750,000 of which are 
exercisable at 4p per share and 3,750,000 exercisable at 6p per share. The warrants respectively incorporate 
accelerated exercise provisions in the event that the ordinary shares in Mendell trade above 10p and 15p. 
 
Mendell's Bitcoin Treasury Policy 
 
On 1 April 2025, Mendell Helium announced that it was working on a feasibility study to use excess methane produced at 
either M3 Helium's Rost 1-26 well ("Rost") well in Fort Dodge, Kansas or future offset wells in the same area to 
provide energy for a cryptocurrency/Bitcoin mining operation.  A significant advantage of Fort Dodge is the network of 
the main roads and communications across the area.  The analysis carried out by Mendell Helium has brought other areas 
to its attention and, to date, the Company has also examined opportunities for Bitcoin mining in Texas and Nebraska, 
albeit still at an early stage.  
 
  
 
A logical extension of this work, and particularly being mindful of M3 Helium's forthcoming production plans at Rost 
which, if successful, are expected to be highly cash generative, is to implement a Bitcoin treasury management policy  
to support the operating activities of M3 Helium. 
 
  
 
Mendell has been engaging with consultants and specialist cryptocurrency advisers to formulate a Bitcoin treasury 
management policy to: 
 
·    Accumulate Bitcoin through spot markets, possibly alongside potential mining initiatives through M3 Helium 
 
·    Hold Bitcoin as a long-term treasury reserve asset 
 
·    Support M3 Helium's operations, and specifically its plans to expand its interests in the highly prospective Fort 
Dodge area 
 
·    Manage the reserve through selective divestments and reinvestments. 
 
  
 
Gavin Burnell, Managing Director said: "We are pleased to back the management of Mendell Helium plc. They are at an 
exciting juncture in the development of Mendell, it has very interesting assets with short-term high impact newsflow 
planned and we have gained exposure to another company moving in to the digital assets space. We maintain low 
overheads, have access to good dealflow and provide a platform for our shareholders to gain exposure to these small, 
exciting companies." 
 
The company holds equity and / or warrant positions in the following entities: 
 
  
 
D3 Energy 
 
Electrum Discovery Corp 
 
Elephant Oil Corp 
 
Endor Group Limited t/a Universe Payments 
 
Laiva Gold Inc 
 
Mafula Energy Limited 
 
Mendell Helium plc 
 
Minergy Limited 
 
Mosi Copper Limited 
 
New Horizon Oil & Gas Limited 
 
Orcadian Energy Plc 
 
Oscillate plc 
 
Phoenix Digital Assets plc 
 
Pilar Gold Inc 
 
Rift Resources Limited 
 
Royal Road Minerals Limited 
 
Supernova Digital Assets plc 
 
Supernova Metals Corp 
 
Tap Global Group plc 
 
The Smarter Web Company Plc 
 
Trigon Metals Inc 
 
Tucano Gold Inc 
 
Unicorn Mineral Resources plc 
 
WeShop Holdings Limited 
 
Wishbone Gold Plc 
 
  
 
  
 
The Directors continue to look at opportunities to diversify and add value for shareholders. 
 
For further details please contact: 
 
Hot Rocks Investments plc 
 
Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 
 
  
 
Optiva Securities Limited 
 
Vishal Balasingham Tel: 0203 981 4174 
 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B1WV3198 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     HRIP 
LEI Code:   213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 
Sequence No.: 393563 
EQS News ID:  2158504 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2158504&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2025 03:12 ET (07:12 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
