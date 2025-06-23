DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Investment in Mendell Helium plc

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) Hot Rocks Investments plc: Investment in Mendell Helium plc 23-Jun-2025 / 08:12 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 June 2025 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC (the "Company") Investment in Mendell Helium plc ordinary shares Mendell Helium Plc The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce that Hot Rocks Investments plc has subscribed for 7,500,000 Mendell Helium plc ("Mendell") new ordinary shares at 2p per share in their subscription announced today raising GBP515,000. Hot Rocks Investment plc also received 7,500,000 warrants over new ordinary shares in Mendell, 3,750,000 of which are exercisable at 4p per share and 3,750,000 exercisable at 6p per share. The warrants respectively incorporate accelerated exercise provisions in the event that the ordinary shares in Mendell trade above 10p and 15p. Mendell's Bitcoin Treasury Policy On 1 April 2025, Mendell Helium announced that it was working on a feasibility study to use excess methane produced at either M3 Helium's Rost 1-26 well ("Rost") well in Fort Dodge, Kansas or future offset wells in the same area to provide energy for a cryptocurrency/Bitcoin mining operation. A significant advantage of Fort Dodge is the network of the main roads and communications across the area. The analysis carried out by Mendell Helium has brought other areas to its attention and, to date, the Company has also examined opportunities for Bitcoin mining in Texas and Nebraska, albeit still at an early stage. A logical extension of this work, and particularly being mindful of M3 Helium's forthcoming production plans at Rost which, if successful, are expected to be highly cash generative, is to implement a Bitcoin treasury management policy to support the operating activities of M3 Helium. Mendell has been engaging with consultants and specialist cryptocurrency advisers to formulate a Bitcoin treasury management policy to: · Accumulate Bitcoin through spot markets, possibly alongside potential mining initiatives through M3 Helium · Hold Bitcoin as a long-term treasury reserve asset · Support M3 Helium's operations, and specifically its plans to expand its interests in the highly prospective Fort Dodge area · Manage the reserve through selective divestments and reinvestments. Gavin Burnell, Managing Director said: "We are pleased to back the management of Mendell Helium plc. They are at an exciting juncture in the development of Mendell, it has very interesting assets with short-term high impact newsflow planned and we have gained exposure to another company moving in to the digital assets space. We maintain low overheads, have access to good dealflow and provide a platform for our shareholders to gain exposure to these small, exciting companies." The company holds equity and / or warrant positions in the following entities: D3 Energy Electrum Discovery Corp Elephant Oil Corp Endor Group Limited t/a Universe Payments Laiva Gold Inc Mafula Energy Limited Mendell Helium plc Minergy Limited Mosi Copper Limited New Horizon Oil & Gas Limited Orcadian Energy Plc Oscillate plc Phoenix Digital Assets plc Pilar Gold Inc Rift Resources Limited Royal Road Minerals Limited Supernova Digital Assets plc Supernova Metals Corp Tap Global Group plc The Smarter Web Company Plc Trigon Metals Inc Tucano Gold Inc Unicorn Mineral Resources plc WeShop Holdings Limited Wishbone Gold Plc The Directors continue to look at opportunities to diversify and add value for shareholders. For further details please contact: Hot Rocks Investments plc Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 Optiva Securities Limited Vishal Balasingham Tel: 0203 981 4174 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B1WV3198 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: HRIP LEI Code: 213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 Sequence No.: 393563 EQS News ID: 2158504 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

