Huawei Digital Power Hosts the Grid Forming & ESS Safety Forum for Innovative Business Strategies and Safety Ecosystem

SHANGHAI, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 12, 2025, Huawei Digital Power held the Grid Forming & Energy Storage System (ESS) Safety Forum in Shanghai, inviting customers, partners, insurance companies, and certification organizations from the PV and ESS industry to discuss and share insights on the development trends and applications of grid-forming technology, business practices, and ESS safety ecosystem construction. At the forum, Huawei Digital Power, along with customers, partners, insurance companies, and certification organizations, launched the ESS Safety Initiative to elevate ESS safety to new heights.

Steven Zhou, President of the Smart PV & ESS Product Line at Huawei Digital Power, delivered the opening speech. He stated that with the advancement of the global energy transition, the ESS is playing a crucial role in supporting the large-scale integration of renewable energy into the grid and ensuring stable grid operations, presenting both unprecedented opportunities and challenges. A grid-forming ESS, with its excellent grid-supporting capability, has become a cutting-edge and popular technology. Moreover, ESS safety is the top priority for the sustainable development of the industry. Huawei Digital Power has just launched the brand-new FusionSolar 9.0 Smart PV+ESS solution, promoting grid-forming technology from ESS to PV+ESS and across all scenarios, thereby achieving comprehensive applications.

Adhering to high safety standards is key to maintaining grid stability. Huawei Digital Power proposes four safety standards: non-flammable, non-explosive, non-spreading, and non-harmful. The cell-to-grid safety design improves system reliability. Huawei will continue to innovate and collaborate with customers, partners, and industry organizations to promote the adoption of safety standards and drive business model innovation, ensuring that all parties in the industry chain can benefit from technological advancements and achieve a sustainable future.

Grid-Forming Business Strategies: Promoting Active Safety and Accelerating the Construction of New Power Systems

Robert Liew, APAC Research Director at Wood Mackenzie, and Patrick Zank, Business Development Manager at VDE, shared insights about how grid-forming technology can support renewable energy investments and ideas about how unified standards and market trust are essential to promoting its large-scale applications.

Vannsith Ith, Director of the Power Management Division at SchneiTec, and Billy Qiu, Technical Manager of Smart Energy at TÜV SÜD, shared details about the first utility-scale ESS project in Cambodia. TÜV SÜD conducted an empirical test on the grid-forming capability of Huawei's grid-forming PV+ESS system in Cambodia, in accordance with PPP 58232. The test results provide a solid foundation for building a stable and reliable smart grid, demonstrating the development of grid-forming projects in Southeast Asia.

Chen Danqing, CTO of the Grid-Forming ESS Business at Huawei Digital Power, stated that there are four major technical challenges to the large-scale commercial use of grid-forming technology, including multi-device parallel operation stability, wideband oscillation damping, strong overload support, and device safety and reliability.

With extensive experience in the PV and ESS fields, particularly in grid-friendly and grid-forming technologies, Huawei Digital Power proposes the Smart String Grid-Forming ESS technology system. The technology system encompasses grid-forming capabilities across the entire power generation, transmission, distribution, and consumption process, redefining the core standards of grid-forming capabilities. Specifically, grid-forming ESS should possess grid-forming capabilities for all performance levels, under all grid conditions, and throughout the full lifecycle. It can provide deterministic and stable support for power systems, meeting the requirements of various business models in the future. Huawei's Smart String Grid-Forming ESS has undergone rigorous empirical tests in projects in Qinghai and Xizang, and has been successfully applied in GW-level projects.

ESS Safety Ecosystem: Strengthening Safety to Sustain Industry Growth

Chen Weipeng, Regional Business President (Non-Life Insurance) of Munich Re Group, shared his insights on the theme of safeguarding ESS projects. Chen Xiong, General Manager of Electric Power and Electronic Products Service, TÜV Rheinland China pointed out that true system safety should encompass the entire lifecycle of the ESS.

Steve Zheng, President of Grid-Forming ESS Business, Huawei Digital Power, pointed out that ESSs have three typical characteristics: high density, high voltage, and high current. During the lifecycle, the electrochemical inconsistency, grid uncertainty, and insufficient digital management capabilities of ESSs may cause great safety risks.

To address these issues, Huawei Digital Power launches an innovative safety system that integrates the "Panshi" battery pack, two-stage string architecture, and smart health diagnosis to ensure the ESS's safety throughout its lifecycle.

The battery pack is designed as the minimum safety unit. Based on the mechanism of battery thermal runaway, it employs three-level insulation to prevent arcs, thermal propagation, and fire.

This architecture effectively blocks current backfeed, maintains stable active power during high- and low-voltage ride-through, and enables rapid power grid recovery.

The advanced digital management platform enhances visibility and control of safety. With smart cell-to-grid safety protection, it delivers fault warnings up to seven days in advance, identifies over 30 fault types, and provides uninterrupted real-time status monitoring.

Together with the international authoritative organization DNV, Huawei Digital Power successfully conducted an extreme ignition test on the Smart String Grid-Forming ESS, fully verifying its safety protection capability in extreme ignition scenarios. Additionally, during the forum, the nail penetration, water immersion, and thermal runaway tests were demonstrated at the Huawei Dongguan Grid-Forming ESS Comprehensive Lab. The test results effectively verified the safety performance of the system under the four safety standards of non-flammable, non-explosive, non-spreading, and non-harmful, as well as the three basic safety standards of grid-friendly, load-friendly, and environment-friendly. Huawei Digital Power will continue to provide PV+ESS solutions and work with the industry chain to achieve a sustainable and green future.

Huawei Digital Power, along with customers, partners, and organizations, launched the ESS Safety Initiative. The initiative aims to improve the ESS-dedicated fire suppression specifications, promote the global promotion and continuous iteration of ESS safety levels, establish ESS safety capabilities that can be visualized and managed throughout the lifecycle, and establish an ESS project risk assessment system throughout the process, thereby safeguarding the future of energy, building a safety foundation, and advancing ESS safety to new heights together.

