Montag, 23.06.2025
Einmalige Gelegenheit?: Eines der aufregendsten Junior-Goldexplorationsprojekte in Australien im Fokus!
PR Newswire
23.06.2025 10:00 Uhr
Beijing International Book Fair (BIBF) welcomes record international exhibitors

Trends included continued growth of web novels and short fiction as well as increased international book deals

BEIJING, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 31st Beijing International Book Fair closed today after five days of rights trading, conferences, themed exhibitions and networking.

BIBF 2025 welcomed record international engagement, with more exhibitors, countries and professional forums than ever.

BIBF?2025 in Key Numbers

  • 1,700 exhibitors from 80 countries and regions (13% increase from 2024)
  • First-time participation from Bangladesh, Chile, Cyprus, Ethiopia, Jamaica, Kenya, Oman
  • Nearly 300,000 attendees engaged in the fair, including over 2,826 professional rights trading sessions
  • Over 220,000 titles were showcased across the exhibition halls
  • 2,826 copyright agreements and MOUs were signed, including 1,955 export, 753 import, and 118 co-publishing MOUs

Madame Lin Liying, President of CNPIEC and organiser of BIBF, said:

"Beijing International Book Fair was a great platform for books which tell China's stories and for strengthening global cultural exchange. Every element was designed to build a hub for publishing cooperation, cross-cultural dialogue and international promotion of Chinese books. Knowing the conversations we spark here will resonate long after the fair closes is truly the highlight of my year."

Business event: Major Deals & Significant Launches:

Cheng Yan from Douyin Group shared the latest figures of online literature in China during the PubTech Conference. China's online literature market has shown impressive growth-from RMB?20.48?billion in 2019 to RMB?43.06?billion in 2024, with 6.8% YoY growth. From 2021 to 2023, the number of IPs newly authorized for adaptation into short-form dramas surged, reaching 72,674 by the end of 2023.

  • The Encyclopedia of China Publishing House and DK (UK) announced Imperial China, part of the "Great Civilizations of the World" series.
  • Phoenix Publishing and media Inc. signed a MoU for co-publishing with Peter Lang Group AG.
  • Chinese edition of Lula: Biografia was launched by Yilin Press at BIBF
  • The Contemporary World Press and Melissa Fleming launched A Hope More Powerful than the Sea: true story by the UN Under-Secretary-General.

Cultural Showcase

Top Chinese author and BIBF Reading Ambassador, Liu Zhenyun led a glittering list of authors in attendance including UN official and author Melissa Fleming, UK illustrator Neil Packer, Malaysian novelist Lee Zishu, Japanese author Shinobu Yoshii and more.

Daniel Watts, Thames & Hudson said: "Chinese aesthetics fascinate global readers. Publishing bridges cultures and sparks new ideas."

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beijing-international-book-fair-bibf-welcomes-record-international-exhibitors-302488042.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
