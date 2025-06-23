Anzeige
WKN: A1H60R | ISIN: GB00B45TWN62 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
FINASTRA Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
23.06.2025 10:06 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Finastra Strengthens Executive Team with Strategic Hires to Accelerate Growth and Customer Success

New leaders bring deep expertise to advance Finastra's position as the partner of choice for mission critical financial services software

LONDON, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra, a global leader in financial services software, today announced key additions to its executive team. These strategic hires bolster the company's ability to deliver innovative, customer-centric solutions and reinforce its ambition to be the partner of choice for mission critical financial services software.

Don Baptiste

"This is an exciting time for Finastra as we execute against our refreshed strategy focused on customer delight, cultural strength, and accelerated growth," said Chris Walters, CEO at Finastra. "Our priorities this year are clear - deliver scalable, secure and intuitive technology, harness the power of Generative AI and continue to evolve with our customers' needs. These leaders bring the experience and vision to help us move faster and smarter."

New executive appointments include:

Don Baptiste, Chief Operating Officer

A proven transformation leader, Don brings a strong track record of driving operational performance across global businesses. He will lead analytics, customer insights, cross-selling, partnerships, sales operations, and strategic program management - key levers for operational excellence and growth.

Shirley Powell, Head of Strategic Communications ?

An accomplished communications strategist and advisor to senior executives, Shirley joins to lead Finastra's corporate and strategic communications. She will work closely with the CEO and leadership team to drive clarity, alignment, and engagement across all stakeholders.

Mike Stawchansky, Chief Technology Officer ?

In an expanded role, Mike will lead the development of a centralized technology hub. He will partner across business units to accelerate the delivery of modern, secure, and high-performing solutions, helping Finastra stay ahead in a rapidly evolving tech landscape.

These appointments reflect Finastra's commitment to building a high-impact leadership team ready to deliver on its strategy - and more importantly, on its promise to customers.

About Finastra

Finastra is a global provider of financial services software applications across Lending, Payments, Treasury and Capital Markets, and Universal (retail and digital) Banking. Committed to unlocking the potential of people, businesses and communities everywhere, its vision is to accelerate the future of finance through technology and collaboration, and its pioneering approach is why it is trusted by ~8,100 financial institutions, including 45 of the world's top 50 banks. For more information, visit finastra.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2716178/Don_Baptiste.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2716179/Shirley_Powell.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2716180/Mike_Stawchansky.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1916021/5381611/FINASTRA_Logo.jpg

Shirley Powell

Mike Stawchansky

FINASTRA_Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/finastra-strengthens-executive-team-with-strategic-hires-to-accelerate-growth-and-customer-success-302488019.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
