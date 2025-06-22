CENTER VALLEY, Pa. & AUCKLAND, New Zealand--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), a leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, has announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Smartpay (NZX:SPY, ASX:SMP), a leading independent provider of payment processing and point-of-sale solutions in Australia and New Zealand, for NZ$296.4 million (~$180m USD), or NZ$1.20 per share. This represents a 46.5% premium to 90 trading day Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP).Smartpay sells tailored payment solutions through an extensive distribution network across Australia and New Zealand, supporting a diverse base of more than 40,000 merchants in the region. The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals."This acquisition follows the Shift4 playbook to a tee. It deepens our strategic presence in Australia and New Zealand, providing a significant opportunity to offer our full suite of software and payments solutions in the region," said Shift4 CEO Taylor Lauber. "By combining our payment infrastructure with Smartpay's distribution capabilities, we're well positioned to go-to-market at scale in the region with our leading products and services such as SkyTab POS for restaurants, SkyTab Venue for stadiums and arenas, and our end-to-end payment solution for hotels and unified commerce merchants."Shift4 has successfully executed a similar strategy of combining acquisitions to deliver a superior integrated payment experience with localized distribution, service, and support, valuable merchant-facing products, and owned payment rails to rapidly scale in other regions, most recently in Germany, the UK and Ireland.About Shift4Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.About SmartpaySmartpay (NZX:SPY, ASX:SMP) is the leading independent provider of electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions in Australia and New Zealand. Smartpay designs, develops and implements point-of-sale payment solutions for more than 40,000 merchants.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our expectations associated the completion, the benefits, synergies, efficiencies, and opportunities arising from, and anticipated costs of the proposed transaction, and the timing of any of the foregoing. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause each of our actual results, performance or achievements, to be materially different from any futures results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the substantial and increasingly intense competition worldwide in the financial services, payments and payment technology industries; our ability to continue to expand our respective share of the existing payment processing markets or expand into new markets; additional risks associated with our expansion into international operations, including compliance with and changes in foreign governmental policies, as well as exposure to foreign exchange rates; regulatory approvals and other related issues; and our respective ability to integrate and interoperate each of our services and products with a variety of operating systems, software, devices, and web browsers, and the other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A in Shift4's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the years ended December 31, 2024, as updated by our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and our other filings with the SEC. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's expectations as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause of our view to change.ContactsInvestor RelationsTom McCrohanEVP, Head of Investor RelationsShift4investors@shift4.comPaloma Main Director, Strategy & Investor RelationsShift4investors@shift4.comMediaNate HirshbergSVP, MarketingShift4nhirshberg@shift4.comICRShift4pr@icrinc.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250622969111/en/