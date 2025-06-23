DJ Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (PRHG LN) Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jun-2025 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 20-Jun-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.0582 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2501664 CODE: PRHG LN ISIN: LU2977996904 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2977996904 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRHG LN LEI Code: 213800G6JBAW8A8FNO08 Sequence No.: 393565 EQS News ID: 2158730 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

