MMJ International Holdings: DEA Blocks MMJ FDA Cannabis Research While Tribal Marijuana Transit Networks Operate in N.C. Unchecked

Despite MMJ's full regulatory compliance and orphan drug status from the FDA, its DEA manufacturing registration (GROW MARIJUANA) remains stonewalled inside a DEA administrative court system now deemed unconstitutional under Axon and Jarkesy. Meanwhile, tribal transit networks face virtually no enforcement-exposing a hypocritical and dangerous DEA double standard.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) continues to obstruct legally compliant cannabis research for debilitating conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Huntington's Disease (HD)-even as marijuana distribution networks tied to tribal transit operations in North Carolina move quantities of cannabis across state lines with little to no DEA enforcement.

MMJ BioPharma Cultivation, a Rhode Island-based biopharmaceutical company, has 2,375 days working with the FDA and the DEA to bring to market a pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid soft gelatin capsule for patients in need. Despite holding orphan drug designation from the FDA and full compliance with the Controlled Substances Act, MMJ's bulk manufacturing registration remains unjustifiably denied.

"While MMJ has followed every rule, built an FDA-compliant supply chain, and worked transparently with regulators, the DEA has chosen to prioritize obstruction over innovation," said Duane Boise, CEO of MMJ BioPharma. "Meanwhile, tribal-linked transit networks not subject to proper DEA scrutiny are distributing untaxed and unregulated marijuana across the country. Where is the oversight?"

A recent senate video investigation (Watch here) highlights how certain non-tribal operators have exploited tribal land and transportation frameworks to move illicit marijuana across state boundaries, posing regulatory and public safety concerns.

By contrast, MMJ's project has been frozen within a DEA administrative law court system now widely viewed as unconstitutional following Supreme Court decisions in Axon v. FTC and Jarkesy v. SEC. In February 2025, the Department of Justice itself abandoned its defense of the DEA's ALJ system, admitting it violates the separation of powers under Article II.

"DEA leadership has failed in its duty to distinguish between unlawful trafficking and lawful, science-based medicine," said Boise. "Patients suffer while the agency hides behind bureaucracy and political gamesmanship."

MMJ BioPharma Cultivation is a federally compliant cannabis research and manufacturing company working to bring cannabinoid-based therapies through FDA approval for rare and serious neurological diseases.

MMJ is represented by attorney Megan Sheehan.

