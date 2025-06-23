A US national survey published in Frontiers in Sustainable Energy Policy shows that most people living near large-scale solar projects feel positively or neutrally about them, and only 18% would oppose additional development. From pv magazine USA Most large-scale solar neighbors are supportive or neutral of additional projects in or near their communities, according to research from the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, University of Michigan and Michigan State University. The paper - "More power to them: US large-scale solar neighbors' support for additional solar," recently published in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...