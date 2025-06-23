Scientists in China have outlined a mission proposal for the China Academy of Space Technology space solar power (SSP) development program. It includes three solar arrays, microwave power transmission, and laser power transmission. The roadmap predicts this demonstration mission cound be attempted before 2030. A team of researchers from China has proposed a plan for a space solar power (SSP) demonstration mission. The mission aligns with the first step of the China Academy of Space Technology (CAST) SSP development roadmap, which calls for the deployment of a demonstration mission between 2026 ...

