Nexusguard's 2025 DDoS Trends Report Uncovers Record-Breaking Attacks and Emerging Threats Transforming Cybersecurity

SINGAPORE, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexusguard, a leading global provider of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) protection and productization solutions, has released its highly anticipated 2025 DDoS Trends Report, shedding light on the latest trends, tactics, and threats in the ever-evolving realm of cybersecurity.

This year's report provides exclusive insights into the shifting dynamics of DDoS attacks, revealing critical data that organizations must consider in shaping their cybersecurity strategies. The findings, based on Nexusguard's global threat intelligence, highlight both the macro and micro trends in DDoS activity, offering actionable insights for governments, enterprises, and communications service providers (CSPs) worldwide.

Key Highlights from the 2025 Trends Report

Massive Growth in Attack Size : The average DDoS attack size increased by 69% year-over-year, with maximum attack sizes reaching 962.2 Gbps , posing unprecedented challenges to global networks.

: The average DDoS attack size increased by 69% year-over-year, with , posing unprecedented challenges to global networks. Small Attacks Dominate Volume : Despite the rise in massive attacks, 85% of DDoS attacks remain under 1 Gbps, showing attackers' preference for short-burst, small attacks that evade detection.

: Despite the rise in massive attacks, 85% of DDoS attacks remain under 1 Gbps, showing attackers' preference for that evade detection. HTTPS Flood Emerges as the Top Threat : Accounting for 21% of all attacks, HTTPS Flood continues to dominate the DDoS landscape, exploiting the resource intensity of encrypted traffic to overwhelm servers.

: Accounting for 21% of all attacks, continues to dominate the DDoS landscape, exploiting the resource intensity of encrypted traffic to overwhelm servers. DNS Attacks Surge by 876% : DNS-layer attacks saw explosive growth, exposing vulnerabilities in organizations' DNS infrastructure and underscoring the need for robust DNS-layer protection.

: DNS-layer attacks saw explosive growth, exposing vulnerabilities in organizations' DNS infrastructure and underscoring the need for robust DNS-layer protection. Rise of Hybrid Mitigation: The report advocates for end-to-end hybrid protection solutions, combining cloud scalability and on-premise responsiveness as the most effective defense against today's diverse DDoS threats.

"DDoS attacks are evolving faster than ever, with attackers employing increasingly sophisticated tactics to disrupt critical infrastructure," said Donny Chong, Product Director at Nexusguard. "Our 2025 report highlights the importance of adopting multi-layered protection strategies, as attackers continue to exploit overlooked vulnerabilities like DNS and HTTPS."

The report also emphasizes the growing role of IoT devices in fueling botnets, with over 15 billion connected devices globally, and the need for organizations to address both volumetric and application-layer attacks.

A Call to Action for Enterprises and CSPs

Nexusguard's 2025 DDoS Trends Report underscores the urgency for proactive DDoS mitigation strategies. To assist vulnerable organizations, Nexusguard offers:

True Hybrid DDoS Mitigation Solutions that combine on-premise and cloud-based protection.

that combine on-premise and cloud-based protection. Bastions Servers for rapid local mitigation of critical traffic.

for rapid local mitigation of critical traffic. Transformational Alliance Partner (TAP) Program, enabling CSPs to deliver DDoS protection as a service.

Download the Full Report

The Nexusguard 2025 DDoS Trends Report is now available for download. Visit https://www.nexusguard.com/threat-report/ddos-trend-report-2025 to access the full report.

About Nexusguard

Established in 2008, Nexusguard is a trusted provider of DDoS protection solutions, dedicated to helping enterprises and Communications Service Providers (CSPs) safeguard their networks, web applications, and DNS from malicious attacks. Leveraging our proprietary Bastions DDoS defense technology and a global network of over 50 DDoS scrubbing centers, we deliver reliable, scalable solutions that ensure service availability and operational continuity. Trusted by more than 100 CSPs including some of the top 10 CSPs in the world, and protecting over 50,000 ASNs, Nexusguard secures organizations worldwide against evolving threats with comprehensive and proactive protection.

