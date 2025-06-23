Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.: Sungrow Signs Strategic Distribution Agreement with PM Service to Deliver 100 Units of PowerStack C&I ESS in Italy

MILAN, Italy, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, a global leading inverter and Energy Storage System (ESS) supplier, announces a new strategic distribution partnership with PM Service S.p.A., a prominent Italian provider of renewable energy solutions. The agreement includes the purchase of 100 units of the ESS PowerStack to be delivered throughout 2025. Sungrow's PowerStack is a fully integrated, modular ESS designed for commercial and industrial (C&I) applications.

Strengthening Local Partnerships to Accelerate Energy Transition

This collaboration marks a milestone in Sungrow's expansion in the Italian market, reinforcing its commitment to delivering high-performance, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions tailored to local needs.

"We are thrilled to partner with PM Service, a company that shares our vision for a cleaner energy future," said Meng Yang, Head of Distribution for Europe at Sungrow. "This agreement not only strengthens our footprint in Italy but also demonstrates the growing demand for robust and scalable energy storage solutions like PowerStack."

PowerStack: An Intelligent Energy Storage Solution

Delivered will be the newest edition of the ESS, PowerStack 255CS, that offers flexible power capacities-257kWh (2-hour) or 514kWh (4-hour)-along with over 90% round-trip efficiency. Fully integrated with PCS, EMS, and BMS, it ensures seamless operation across a range of scenarios, including standalone ESS, PV + ESS, EV chargers + ESS, and microgrids.

Moreover, the PowerStack features advanced liquid cooling technology, high energy density, and intelligent battery management for enhanced safety and performance. With its plug-and-play design and flexible scalability, it is engineered to meet the evolving needs of energy storage projects, from peak shaving and load shifting to grid support and renewable integration.

"Partnering with Sungrow was an easy choice for us given the reputation for innovation and reliability in energy solutions", says Massimo Innocenti, CEO & Founder from PM Service: "The PowerStack is the ideal solution to support our growth strategy in the Italian market due to its advanced technology, scalability, and seamless integration capabilities. Together with Sungrow, we're enabling a more flexible and sustainable energy future."

Italy: A Strategic Market for Sungrow's BESS Expansion

Italy represents a strategic growth market for Sungrow, particularly in the ESS segment. The country's ambitious energy transition goals and increasing demand for grid flexibility have positioned it as a key player in Europe's renewable energy landscape. Sungrow is present in Italy with a dedicated local subsidiary. The company is also establishing new offices and a project incubator to serve as a hub for international collaboration and innovation.

Comprehensive Support Across Five Strategic Sectors

Sungrow's Italian operations are focused on five strategic sectors: Energy Storage Systems (ESS), Photovoltaics (PV), Distribution (DISTRI), Electric Vehicle Charging (EVC), and Hydrogen. With a strong emphasis on high-value pre- and post-sales services, Sungrow is committed to supporting its customers throughout the entire project lifecycle, ensuring long-term success and satisfaction.

For over 18 years now, Sungrow has built a strong presence across Europe, providing local sales, technical support, and after-sales services. The company now operates with over 750 employees, more than 25 local offices, and two R&D teams based in Europe.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of December 2024, Sungrow has installed 740 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the world's most bankable energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com

