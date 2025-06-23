Anzeige
23.06.2025 11:10 Uhr
Phoenix Network Qingdao Channel: Qingdao stories of multinational companies | IBARMIA, Spain: Qingdao's business environment supports global expansion and builds a new hub for high-end manufacturing

QINGDAO, China, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 18, the 6th Qingdao Multinationals Summit was held as scheduled. In order to better tell the "Qingdao story" of the business environment during the summit, Phoenix.com Qingdao specially planned the special topic "Qingdao@World Qingdao Stories of Multinational Companies". Tell new stories about multinational companies choosing and investing in Qingdao through dialogue, convey to the world the good news that Qingdao is building a first-class business environment, open up channels for foreign capital to understand and choose Qingdao, and build a bridge to enhance mutual trust.

Rong Yihang, General Manager of IBARMIA China.jpeg
Rong Yihang, General Manager of IBARMIA China

"It was no accident why we chose Qingdao," recalled Rong Yihang, general manager of IBARMIA China. In 2018, when this Spanish high-end CNC machine tool manufacturer settled in Qingdao, the "manufacturing DNA" displayed by this city resonated deeply with the headquarters strategy--Here, there are not only global manufacturing benchmarks such as Haier and Hisense, but also high-end equipment demanders such as CRRC Qingdao Sifang and BSIC, forming a complete closed industrial ecological loop.

Today, IBARMIA's "Qingdao Practice" is proving the strategic foresight of the past: "Every step we take in Qingdao reaffirms our initial choice-this city not only understands manufacturing but also knows how to make 'high-end manufacturing' take root and thrive."

At the end of 2024, Modig Machine Tool officially entered the Chinese market through a joint venture model, establishing a collaborative network with IBARMIA characterized by "European R&D, Chinese manufacturing, and global services." Its precision-engineered components have entered the supply chains of numerous global industry leaders.

In Rong Yihang's view, the confidence to expand production capacity stems from Qingdao's exceptional business environment. " From customs clearance efficiency to talent attraction policies, the Qingdao municipal government team has provided us with strong support. This pragmatic approach is precisely the key factor behind our decision to continue increasing investment in Qingdao."

Looking ahead, Rong Yihang's vision is clear and resolute: "Qingdao will not only be our production base but also a strategic key to unlocking the Asian market." As the precision manufacturing DNA of Spain's "hidden champion" meets historic opportunities in China's era of opening-up and development, this cross-continental industrial collaboration is forging a new paradigm for global resource allocation along the shores of the Yellow Sea.

Contact:
Wang Yu xin
Email: city_qd@ifeng.com

Photo: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98f769da-bc93-46b0-b0a2-b16ddbe8f388


