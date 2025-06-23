DJ Amundi MSCI China A II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China A II UCITS ETF Dist (C024 LN) Amundi MSCI China A II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jun-2025 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI China A II UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 20-Jun-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 144.207 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3027925 CODE: C024 LN ISIN: LU2572256746 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2572256746 Category Code: NAV TIDM: C024 LN LEI Code: 213800KGW1MGTSFAP488 Sequence No.: 393574 EQS News ID: 2158774 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

