London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2025) - Blesatech is pleased to announce that Sariki Abungwo, entrepreneur, business coach, Forbes Coaches Council member, and the company's CEO, has been officially recognised as the "Superstar of Pro Presenter 2025," a prestigious honour awarded at the close of the highly competitive 4-day speaker development program hosted by Big Business Entrepreneurs (BBE).

Photo Courtesy: Sariki Abungwo with Jim Francis and Imran Ahmed

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10855/256409_fa80954b04d11a23_001full.jpg

The Pro Presenter program, led by world-class speaker coaches including Coach Jim Francis, Imran Ahmed and supported by thought leaders like Adam Stott, brought together a select group of high-impact individuals to master the art of powerful communication and story-driven influence. Amid fierce competition, Sariki Abungwo stood out for delivery, his complete transformation, commitment, and magnetic stage presence.

"We had to flip a coin at some point," said Imran Ahmed, one of the program hosts. "But the truth is, Sariki led the way with unmatched dedication. He didn't just show up; he poured himself into every framework, every moment, and every story. He embodied what it means to present like a pro and influence like a legend."

The Superstar Award, regarded as one of the program's top accolades, honours individuals who not only master the presenting frameworks but also demonstrate leadership, personal growth, and the ability to inspire. Sariki's authentic delivery, emotional storytelling, and strategic clarity captivated peers and judges alike, proving he's not just a coach but a communicator with impact.

For Sariki, this moment was not about coming to win awards; it was more about sharpening his voice for a greater purpose.

"I didn't expect it," Sariki Abungwo shared. "I came to stretch. To refine. To grow into the communicator I know I'm called to be and to walk out as the 'Superstar of Pro Presenter'… that left me speechless. This award is a reminder that our voice, when shaped with intention, can move rooms and change lives."

Already celebrated for his work in helping coaches, consultants, and service providers scale with marketing systems, this award adds a new dimension to Sariki's leadership profile. As a certified, award-winning public speaker, he now brings not only systems and strategy, but magnetic communication that captures hearts and drives change.

Sariki has long believed that success leaves clues, and this recognition is further proof that when systems, storytelling, and spirit come together, the results are transformational.

About Blesatech Consultancy Services

Blesatech Consultancy Services, founded in 2016 and headquartered in London, UK, empowers small business owners to attract, convert, and retain more clients through proven marketing systems. Our mission is to provide expert guidance and easy-to-implement strategies, ensuring consistent, predictable, and profitable long-term success. Key offerings include Marketing Systems, Digital Marketing Audits, Strategy and Consulting Sessions, and Branding.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/256409

SOURCE: Blesatech Consultancy Services