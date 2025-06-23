illumex Named World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer 2025 for Transforming Agentic AI Adoption for Enterprises

Selection to the prestigious cohort underscores illumex's role in shaping trustworthy agentic AI that delivers reliable, explainable, and compliant decisions at scale.

NEW YORK, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- illumex, the company empowering enterprises with governed business ontologies for actionable agentic AI, today announced it has been named a 2025 Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum. The recognition places illumex among a select group of startups globally that are recognized for their potential to transform business and society through innovation.

As a Technology Pioneer, illumex joins a 25-year tradition of groundbreaking companies shaping the future through technology. illumex will now engage with public and private sector leaders via the World Economic Forum's global platform, contributing to discussions on responsible AI deployment, data governance, and innovation in the future of work.

In the era of agentic AI, an organization's data - more so than the AI models themselves - is its biggest competitive moat. illumex helps enterprises harness this advantage by turning their organizational corpus of knowledge into a governed, contextualized foundation for AI. The platform enables organizations to capture business language, build governed ontologies, and embed these ontologies as a basis for data management, analytics, and agentic workflows. This dual capability allows companies to maintain full control over their proprietary knowledge and data on one side; and on the other, deploy scalable, trustworthy agentic AI that delivers accurate, explainable, and compliant outcomes across the enterprise.

"This recognition from the World Economic Forum is powerful validation of our mission to make enterprise data meaningful, governable, and usable for actionable agentic AI," said Inna Tokarev Sela, Founder and CEO of illumex. "As enterprises confront the challenges of AI adoption, including trust, risk, and cost management, illumex is uniquely positioned to transform their data into a foundation for safe, explainable agentic AI at scale."

illumex's selection as a Technology Pioneer comes on the heels of several significant achievements, including the launch of its illumex Omni platform for Microsoft Teams. With illumex Omni, business users can engage with data in natural language, backed by deterministic, explainable responses that enable intelligent enterprise-wide decision-making.

About illumex

illumex empowers trustworthy agentic AI with governed ontologies. Its Generative Semantic Fabric (GSF) platform transforms an enterprise's organizational corpus of knowledge into AI-ready, context-rich business language embedded into semantic ontologies. These business ontologies, which serve as a basis for data management, analytics, and agentic workflows, enable AI agents to interpret prompts with precision - eliminating hallucinations, ensuring compliance, and reducing TCO by up to 80%. Named a Gartner Cool Vendor in Data Management, illumex is setting the new standard for unified semantic data infrastructure in the age of agentic AI. illumex was founded by Inna Tokarev Sela, former AVP & Head of AI at Sisense and Senior Director of Machine Learning at SAP, who brings two decades of experience leading large-scale initiatives to leverage data and AI. For more information, visit https://illumex.ai/

About The World Economic Forum:

The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the

foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. To learn more, visit www.weforum.org.

About Technology Pioneers:

Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneers community marks its 25th anniversary in 2025 as a leading platform for early-stage companies from around the world that are shaping the future through breakthrough technologies and innovations. These companies are selected for their potential to have a significant impact on business and society and are invited to engage with public and private sector leaders through the World Economic Forum's global platform. The Technology Pioneers community is part of the Innovator Communities within the Forum's Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The Innovator Communities convene the world's leading global start-ups across different growth stages from early-stage Technology Pioneers to growth-stage Global Innovators and unicorn companies valued at more than $1 billion.

