Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2025) - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) (FSE: HPU) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company"), through its wholly owned subsidiary Desert Fox Van Dyke Co., is pleased to provide an update on its 100% owned Van Dyke in-situ copper recovery (ISCR) project located in the Globe-Miami Mining District, Gila County, Arizona.

In 2020, Copper Fox completed an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) and Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) on Van Dyke using a US$3.15/lb copper price for the base case economic model. The critical need for copper, the potential social and financial benefit to the Town of Miami and surrounding communities support Copper Fox's decision to prepare an Execution Plan to advance Van Dyke to the Prefeasibility Study (PFS) stage. Among other findings, the PEA indicated:

project sensitivity to copper prices such that a US$0.25/lb. increase in copper price increased the after-tax NPV by approximately US$90 million, significant exploration potential to increase the project's mineral resources, and recommendation to advance the project to the PFS stage.

Project Team

Contractor Contractor Primary Area of Responsibility Stantec Consulting Services Inc. Mineral Reserve Estimate, Underground Mine Access, Mine Design and Mining Method, Hydrogeology, Market Studies and Contracts, Environmental Studies, Permitting and Social or Community Impact, Economic Analysis, Surface and Underground Non-Process Infrastructure, Overall Study Management, Report Compilation Samuel Engineering, Inc. Mineral Processing and Metallurgical Testing, Recovery Methods, Process Plant Infrastructure Bird Resource Consulting Corp. Mineral Resource Estimate, Project Description, QA/QC studies RGC Hydro Services, LLC Project Consulting and Permitting Guidance Call & Nicholas, Inc. Surface and Underground Mine Geotechnical

Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox, stated, "We are pleased to have assembled this team of mining professionals led by Stantec, a global leader in surface and underground mining engineering, design, and project delivery, to assist Copper Fox in preparing an Execution Plan to complete a PFS level study on the Van Dyke project. These firms bring a vast amount of knowledge to the Van Dyke project based on their work experience on two other advanced-stage ISCR projects in Arizona. Copper Fox is adopting a phased approach to the PFS, the first step being preparation of the Execution Plan that maps out the scope, timing and estimated cost of the various programs and studies required to meet the threshold of a PFS level study. The information gained from completing this Execution Plan will assist the Board on decision making regarding progressing to the PFS stage for Van Dyke."

Nick Hynd, Stantec Project Manager in Phoenix, added, "The Van Dyke project will produce much-needed copper in a safe and environmentally sound manner while providing hundreds of jobs for the Miami-Globe area. Stantec is proud to support Copper Fox in advancing this exciting project that will benefit the state of Arizona."

Metallurgical Modelling

Samuel Engineering has commenced the preparation of a preliminary geometallurgical model of the Van Dyke project. The modelling, using Cancha Geometallurgy software, is expected to provide a better understanding of the variability and distribution of the soluble copper mineralogy, identify geometallurgical domains and identify "gaps" in the current sample distribution across the deposit. Identification of the gaps allows Samuel to pre-select representative sample locations from the mineralogical zones within the Van Dyke deposit from future drillholes to support an updated geometallurgical model and better predict future copper production.

Qualified Person

Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P. Geol., President, and CEO of Copper Fox, is the Company's non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approves the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

About Copper Fox

Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 100% ownership of the Van Dyke oxide copper project located in Miami, AZ, the 100% interest in the Mineral Mountain and Sombrero Butte porphyry copper exploration projects located in Arizona, the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project and the 100% owned Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project each located in northwestern British Columbia. For more information on Copper Fox's mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at http://www.copperfoxmetals.com.

