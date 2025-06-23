Anzeige
Montag, 23.06.2025
PR Newswire
23.06.2025 12:06 Uhr
Antier Solutions: Antier Sets a New Standard in AI-Powered Web3 Game Development Infrastructure

MOHALI, India, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Antier, a global leader in blockchain development, has announced the launch of its hyper-converged AI-enabled infrastructure for Web3 game development. As artificial intelligence and decentralized technologies continue to converge, Antier's latest infrastructure offering is designed to help studios and enterprises change the way adaptive, immersive, and intelligent gameplay is activated in next-generation gaming ecosystems.

Antier Introduces Next-Gen AI Infrastructure For Scalable Web3 Game Development

Antier's announcement is a demonstration of their commitment to be a focal point for innovation in the Web3 space, using enterprise-grade frameworks and capabilities. By infusing AI capabilities in the foundational layers of game infrastructure and design framework, Antier is enabling developers to shift to intelligent game logic, real-time personalization, and data-based decision-making - positioning the company in the lead for the continued evolution of decentralized gaming.

Enterprise-Grade AI Infrastructure for Decentralized Games

Antier's infrastructure is purpose-built for the ever-evolving requirements of decentralized gaming. It's designed for modularity, scalability and interoperability to support developers build AI-enhanced experiences across the spectrum of gameplay layers, back-end systems, and on-chain economies. It supports major game engines and a variety of blockchain protocols, thus enabling studios of all sizes to build enterprise-grade infrastructures without losing performance or security.

The infrastructure is optimized for high-throughput, real-time applications that enable intelligent responsiveness in gameplay, asset generation, and economic simulation. The white-label approach indicates game studios can leverage modular components and flexible building blocks without impacting their development process, saving them time while realizing custom but highly technical configurations in one swift motion. This reduces time to market and establishes a future-proof foundation for building a dynamic and AI-native gaming ecosystem.

Capabilities of Antier

Antier has a strong array of capabilities within blockchain integration, AI development, and game infrastructure engineering. Antier offers full-stack solutions from smart contracts, NFT and token launches, AI models, and generative design engines. Their team of specialists work with clients to design decentralized applications that are robust, intelligent, and compliant with best practices in gaming.

In addition to their development capabilities, Antier provides consulting and post-launch support to help clients optimize in-game economies, issue cross-platform assets, and efficiently scale operations.

"The combination of AI and Web3 is exploding possibilities for both game developers and players," said Devender Junas, Chief Marketing Officer at Antier. "Our infrastructure accelerates production, and creates more complex and dynamic gaming environments, while giving players true ownership of their experiences. This is the future of interactive entertainment-intelligent, decentralized and boundary-pushing."

"At Antier, we're always trying to speed up adoption and reduce barriers to entry for developers," added Devender Junas, "With our AI-driven tools and scalable frameworks for blockchain implementation we're allowing the industry to build innovative and inclusive games.

About Antier

Antier is a leading blockchain solutions company specializing in Web3, decentralized gaming, NFT ecosystems, and metaverse platforms. Antier has a team of more than 700 professionals and has been exposed to next-gen technologies. Antier's infrastructure and solutions are secure, scalable, and innovative, and position aligned with enterprise-level requirements and new market trends.

Antier has a presence in the US, UK, UAE, Australia, and India, and has successfully worked with both startups and Fortune 500 companies to create digital products across industries. Antier's growing portfolio of AI-powered infrastructure and gaming capabilities is part of its vision to be at the forefront of the era of intelligent decentralized technologies.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2716517/Antier_Solutions.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1933749/3993752/Antier_Logo.jpg

Antier Solutions Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/antier-sets-a-new-standard-in-ai-powered-web3-game-development-infrastructure-302488107.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
