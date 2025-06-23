DJ Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF Acc (LCCG LN) Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jun-2025 / 11:46 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Jun-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 20.1086 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 32094165 CODE: LCCG LN ISIN: LU1841731745 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1841731745 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCCG LN LEI Code: 549300VQ10ONFA4YOR73 Sequence No.: 393590 EQS News ID: 2158846 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2158846&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2025 05:46 ET (09:46 GMT)