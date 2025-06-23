Feeding Systems Market worth $5.10 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The feeding systems market is projected to grow from USD 3.46 billion in 2025 to USD 5.10 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2025 to 2030, according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets.

Sustainable agriculture methods are becoming progressively popular worldwide as the agriculture industry faces criticism for its environmental impact. Feed systems ensure environmental sustainability by reducing waste in feeds, lowering methane emissions through efficient digestion, and reducing the carbon level of animal production operations. Balanced and accurate feeding avoids overfeeding or underfeeding, which can lead to adverse ecological effects. Moreover, today's systems that have feed formulation software enable farmers to formulate individual rations that optimize nutritional content and limit excess nutrients that may contaminate soil and water courses.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Feeding Systems Market"

320- Tables

64- Figures

290- Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=102235948

By function, mixing segment to account for significant market share during forecast period

Nutrients such as proteins, vitamins, and minerals are crucial for animal health and are required in specific quantities to maximize their productivity. Mixing systems ensure that different types of feed are mixed in specific proportions for different livestock according to their nutritional requirements. These mixers also ensure that the livestock receives a constant quality and quantity of feed. Goats, for example, are delicate creatures. It is critical to maintain a homogenous mixture during each feed cycle to avoid production variances.

An automated mixing system is programmed by controllers, self-propelled mixers, and self-loading mixers, which are the most commonly used mixers. Apart from these, there are also stationary mixers with a conveyor belt feeding system. A self-propelled system comprises loading and mixing functions for different ingredients and distributes rations accurately for animals using an in-built weighing system. Self-loading mixers function as a single piece of equipment that loads, mixes, and discharges feed according to the requirements of the livestock. Thus, mixing systems enable farm owners to process feed on time for the livestock and also save on the time required to feed them.

By livestock, poultry segment to register significant CAGR during forecast period

The poultry industry witnesses the largest and fastest growth in terms of animal production. According to a 2021 article by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), globally, poultry meat is expected to represent 41% of all the protein from meat sources by 2030, which is expected to drive the global consumption of poultry products. Poultry meat production is one of the primary drivers of the feeding systems market. Recently, a dramatic change has been witnessed in the use of poultry systems and nutrients. This development is due to the increasing demand for materials and feed that are used in poultry farms. Feed is one of the major components for the development and growth of poultry. Manufacturers are increasingly directing their investments toward the development of innovative feeding system technologies for the production of various forms of high-quality poultry feed. The various types of systems that are now being used for poultry farms include automatic pan feeders, chain feeders, and round & hanging tube feeders.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=102235948

North America to lead market by 2030

North America comprises countries like the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The importance of feeding systems in this region is growing, driven by the rising demand for performance-enhancing feed for cattle and the emphasis on animal welfare. Over the past 30 years, there has been a notable shift from conventional feeding systems to automated ones, driven by technological advancements and increased affordability for animal producers in the area. North American farm owners are focusing on catering to the growing demand from consumers for dairy and meat products. This has led various companies to develop innovative feeding systems, such as individual feeders and group feeders.

The report profiles key players such as Tetra Laval (Sweden), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Lely (Netherlands), Trioliet B.V. (Netherlands), VDL Agrotech (Netherlands), ScaleAQ (Norway), AGCO Corporation (US), BouMatic (US), Pellon Group Oy (Finland), Rovibec Agrisolutions (Canada), CTB, Inc. (US), AKVA Group (Norway), Dairymaster (US), Maskinfabrikken Cormall A/S (Denmark), and Schauer Agrotronic GmbH (Austria).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=102235948

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Agriculture Industry Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Feed Robotics Market by Product Type (Feed Pushers, Feed Mixers, feeding robots), Farming Environment (Indoor, Outdoor), End Use Application (Dairy Farms, Poultry Farms, Swine Farm), Functionality, Farm Size & Region - Global Forecast to 2029

Precision Swine Farming Market by Application (Feeding Management, Swine Identification, and Tracking), Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), Farm Size (Small Farms, Mid-sized Farms, and Large Farms) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets Inc.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/feeding-system-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/feeding-system.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/feeding-systems-market-worth-5-10-billion-by-2030-exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302487980.html