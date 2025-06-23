Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2025) - Quantum International Corporation (OTC Pink: QUAN) is proud to announce the launch of its completely redesigned website, now live at https://quantuminternationalcorp.com. The updated site delivers a cleaner interface, deeper content, and expanded insights into Quantum's vision, mission, and rapidly growing ecosystem of Web3 and AI-powered applications.

The refresh reflects Quantum's continued evolution and innovation, providing investors, partners, and users a centralized hub to learn more about the company's cutting-edge solutions.

What's New:

A streamlined, modern layout optimized for both desktop and mobile devices

Expanded details on forthcoming Quantum products, encompassing next-generation Web3 payment infrastructure, an AI-integrated encrypted messaging protocol, a smart contract-driven Web3 marketplace, a suite of decentralized blockchain-integrated gaming and token applications

Deeper insights into Quantum's strategic roadmap and ecosystem vision

Enhanced investor and media resource access

All Web3 applications are powered by the LGCY Network blockchain, delivering speed, scalability, and low-cost transactions.

"This is more than just a new look-it's a public launchpad for our next phase," said Justin Waiau, CEO of Quantum International Corporation. "We've built foundational products with real-world use cases, and this site is a transparent window into our progress and ambitions."

Quantum invites the public to explore the new site, follow upcoming product releases, and engage with its growing Web3 and AI community.

Visit the new site: https://quantuminternationalcorp.com

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @quantumintcorp

Welcome to a New Era of App development and Join the Revolution

